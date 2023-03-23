EV Fleet Sr. Sales Manager - Transit

Job summary

Responsible for managing a sales direct/B2B team to achieve or exceed assigned sales and profitability goals through the delivery of the sales direct/B2B strategy and financial performance targets (e.g. sales volume, gross margin and over dues) within an assigned territory, and supports the development and implementation of short and long-term strategies and customer retention programs.

About the Role:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!



The Sr. Sales Manager - Transit will be responsible for developing and maintaining strong customer and channel partner relationships, closing sales pipelines and crafting programs that will drive market share leadership and dramatic revenue ramp for the company with customers in the public sectors (transit bus, school bus, truck, van, and electric car fleets). To succeed, you must have a strong track record of supporting sales growth, a keen eye for technical details, and a passion for delivering EV fleet charging and energy solutions.



Key Responsibilities:

Ensures goals align with the overall sales strategy to improve penetration and growth of BP Pulse Fleet charging solutions.

Own, develop, present, and manage RFI, RFP, and RFQ responses for BP Pulse Fleet solutions related to business development or territory.

Prepare and conduct sales presentations, write reports, proposals, and price quotes for customers. Negotiates contracts and successfully closes deals.

Develop complex commercial sales strategies passionate about long term business and growth in collaboration with the VP North America Sales, Head of Sales and Strategy, VP of Marketing, VP of Engineering, and our Principal Product Designer.

Provide effective communication and status updates to all internal and external partners.

Use Salesforce for managing and supervising accounts, leads, and sales opportunities.

Job Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree

Minimum 5 - 8 years of experience serving distributed energy, energy services, solar, energy storage, Transportation, and/or EV charging.

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to multi-task in a fast-paced, multifaceted environment.

Deep analytical skills and facility with sophisticated sales and partnership concepts, knowledge of contracts strongly preferred.

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills, as well as interpersonal/relationship building skills, which enable strong communication and partnership with individuals at all levels.

Ability to develop and hold high-level relationships and negotiations with customers.

Experience with EV automotive, energy, or solar industry, preferred.

Willingness to travel as needed

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit your life. These include (but are not limited to):

Health, vision and dental insurance

Access to flexible (unlimited) PTO for vacation and sick leave

Flexible working locations (hybrid and remote working options available)

9 company holidays

Discretionary annual bonus program

Paid parental leave

Basic life insurance

At bp pulse fleet, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.How much do we pay? (135K-150K plus commission). *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.#LI-Remote