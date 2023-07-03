EV HSE&C Advisor_ bp pulse

Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment. bp pulse is going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV ( Electrical Vehicle) experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify! Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Customers & Products



HSSE Group



EV HSE&C Advisor– Southern Cluster_ bp pulse

As an HSE&C Advisor–Southern Cluster you will be a member of the regional bp pulse HSE&C team and be responsible for delivering a variety of programs in support of HSE&C and OMS into the local Execution and Operations teams. You will provide generalist advice on a selection of safety critical processes and procedures and verify their effectiveness. You will be the SME (Subject Matter Expert) for some of those processes/procedures across Europe.

Drive Safety and Compliance and provide HSE&C input and advice into Project Execution and Operation within the bp pulse cluster/country organisation; carry out project HSSE assurance activities and manage day to day HSSE queries.

Be responsible for the management of the HSSE elements of the contractor management and oversight framework within the bp pulse cluster/country.

Work with the HSE&C manager to determine which safety processes they will be responsible for within their region. The list of these safety processes includes: Self Verification, Incident Investigations, Risks, Lessons Learnt, Management Of Change, Security, Group Practice Compliance, Licence To Operate compliance, Competency Training, Crisis & Continuity Management, Driving safety, HSE&C Programs (e.g. Human Performance, Life Saving Rules, etc.), Health & Industrial Hygiene, Environmental, HSE&C Procedures, Control of Work, Contractor Assurance, Contractor Audits, OMS/Management Reviews, Safety Culture.

Self Verification, Incident Investigations, Risks, Lessons Learnt, Management Of Change, Security, Group Practice Compliance, Licence To Operate compliance, Competency Training, Crisis & Continuity Management, Driving safety, HSE&C Programs (e.g. Human Performance, Life Saving Rules, etc.), Health & Industrial Hygiene, Environmental, HSE&C Procedures, Control of Work, Contractor Assurance, Contractor Audits, OMS/Management Reviews, Safety Culture. Provide accurate and timely guidance to personnel on applicable health and safety rules, regulations, policies, and procedures to ensure compliance

Monitor interpretation and application of relevant bp group requirements

Maintain a behavioral based safety program

Manage and create safety and health policies and programs

Serve as interface into area of responsibility between bp pulse and Mobility& Convenience

Support the bp pulse HSE&C Manager Europe and other HSE&C team members during periods of high workload

Maintain strong links with the other region’s HSE&C Advisors

Is responsible for auditing, reviewing and if necessary, coaching in order to ensure full compliance to safety processes and procedures.

Participate in or leads incident investigations and ensures proper reporting, communication, and implementation of outcomes and lessons learned.

Works with the HSE&C Specialists in bp pulse and across bp Group in operationalizing bp (Group) Standards

Excellent university degree in Engineering, Safety/Environmental, Technical or Business

Minimum 5 years of relevant HSE&C or construction experience

Certified Safety Professional is preferred

Knowledge of balancing multiple priorities

Experience in leading and working directly with contractors

HSE management system knowledge

Knowledge of construction methods and practices; federal, state, and local safety and environmental law and regulation. Experience in advising on safety at maintenance/construction sites

Proven ability of managing multiple priorities and flexing to respond to unanticipated events as needed

Ability to influence across a wide range of stakeholders

Proven ability to think and act both operationally and strategically

Self-starter – strong delivery focus

Fluent French and English language knowledge is a must

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!

Find your electric future with bp pulse.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



