Job summary

bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!



Join our bp pulse team and advance your career as an









EV Hardware Product Manager_ bp pulse





As a Product Manager - Hardware you will support building a new business for bp through provision of world-class hardware for all use cases. You are expected to have an in-depth understanding of the product, technology, standards, and the target markets. Success is getting the best-in-class hardware offer for bp’s customer.



In this role You will:

Plan, organise, and lead all hardware projects in the Netherlands.

Be responsible for the hardware offer to our customers and the hardware used in our HPC backbone.

Jointly with the Global Hardware Product Management approves product/ offer roadmap taking into account market and customer requirements, competition and technology.

Is responsible over the compliance of the design and development of the product following bp's predefined technical / architectural requirements.

Make sure product specifications provide the best customer experience and customer attraction to position bp as the most attractive brand in the market with great features.

Identify market and region-specific requirements. Ensure hardware delivered can meet customer needs and demands for the market and region.

Identify improvements, bottlenecks and misconceptions along the product lifecycle as well as identify the right partners/teams for further delivery.

Act as a crucial link to the development team in collaboration with the Global Hardware team but also including digital, system and data architecture to ensure products and features are feasible.

Ensure bp has best-in-class hardware through the development of proprietary hardware and/ or sourcing hardware from 3rd parties

Contribute to building a portfolio of options that provide short, medium, and long-term commercial benefit for bp.

Contribute to annual plans and budgets for the business, relative to the Hardware plan.

Build and maintain positive working relationships across the business working collaboratively with regional electrification teams to align on future potential joint hardware products.





We have the following requirements:

Excellent university degree in electrical engineering or comparable education.

Proven track record in product management.

Experienced in the EV charging / EV charging infrastructure space and related energy management (load management, smart charging, V2G, Microgrid etc …).

Sound sophisticated knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.

Agile Project management and the ability to work in flexible and highly commercially focussed ways to achieve results.

Ability to think creatively to generate new opportunities.