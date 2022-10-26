EV Home Charging Fulfillment Coordinator (m/f/d) – Aral pulse

Job summary

To join our Aral pulse team in Hamburg or Bochum



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



Want to be part of something Electrifying?

Aral pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.​



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

Purpose of this role is the daily management of wallbox installations for home and fleet@home in collaboration with our Installation and Logistics partners. The Installation is a critical part of the customer journey and the jobholder plays a key role to keep it easy and seamless.



This is an opportunity to join a business unit with startup-mentality in a fast-growing market, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest disruption in the mobility ecosystem for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in Germany.

Key Accountabilities

Daily management of Installation orders and supervision of Installation partner back office agents for home charging solutions

Daily management of Logistics partners to ensure product availability

Track and measure the performance of suppliers against agreed SLAs

Participate in and contribute to regular planning & improvement meetings with external partners

Support the Home Fulfillment & Operations Team Lead with the management of relation with our external partners as well as continuous process improvement

Completed min. three-year apprenticeship training with several years of professional experience and/or additional qualification (degree)

Proven track record in supplier management (required)

Proven ability to interact with multiple functions within an organization to deliver goals (required)

Professional experience in the area of B2C electrical installation (preferred)

Sound knowledge of EV Home Charging technology (preferred)

Strong in comprehension, structuring and work organization

Self-starter mentality with drive and motivation

Ability to identify key drivers of success or failure and prioritize according to that works well within a multidisciplinary team, bringing colleagues and partners with them on a journey

Positive personality, with energetic communication style and strong resilience

Fluent in German and English

At Aral pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. ​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​Aral pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!​