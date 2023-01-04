EV Home & Fleet Charging Business and Process Analyst (m/f/d)

Job summary

To join our Aral pulse team in Hamburg or Bochum



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



Want to be part of something Electrifying?

​

Aral pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.

​

We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.

​

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

​

As Business and Process Analyst you will gather relevant information, analyze data and map processes. You will be a key member of a high performing team and will be tasked with defining, testing, launching, and scaling the Aral pulse EV Home & Fleet Charging offer. You will work closely with local German teams and the Global Product team who share the ambition to create the best overall customer experience in the market.



This is an opportunity to join a business unit with startup-mentality in a fast-growing market, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest disruption in the mobility ecosystem for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in Germany.

Key Accountabilities:

End to End process mapping for the Home & Fleet Charging offer including areas like sales, installation, logistics, customer care, chargepoint operations, invoicing

Work together with German Home & Fleet Charging Product Managers, Product Owners and subject matter experts to determine and define product roadmaps, ensure feature prioritization and drive continuous improvements

Provide insights based on available data to support the Product Manager and delivery teams to enable prioritisation and make informed decisions

Within the Product Development activities: Own the creation and preparation of epics, features, user stories and acceptance criteria

Facilitate workshops and forums to capture requirements and clarify processes

Support the Home & Fleet Charging Product Managers in (agile) ceremonies and steering boards, preparing content, articulating actions, owners, and delivery requirements for the project

Good university degree, ideally in business administration, finance, engineering or similar field

Proven track record in Business Analysis and/or Process Mapping (required)

Deep understanding of agile product development, including tools, ways of working, agile methodologies (required)

Experience in EV Charging business (preferred)

Strong in comprehension, structuring and work organization

Self-starter mentality with drive and motivation

Ability to identify key drivers of success or failure and prioritize according to that

Works well within a multidisciplinary team, bringing colleagues and partners with them on a journey

Positive personality, with energetic communication style and strong resilience

Fluent in German and English



#bppulse

At Aral pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. ​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​Aral pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!​