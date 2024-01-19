EV Hub Design Specification Manager

Job summary

This role is FTC until December 2025.Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? Electric vehicles are having a huge impact on the energy transition, join bp pulse and you can be part of that impact.bp pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future.We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need rapidly to grow our fantastic team with the best talent out there.YOU can help us get there, we’re looking for an expert design specification manager to project manage the global end-to-end process of designing, engineering, and procuring site hardware for our new EV charging stations. Using global brand standards and creative designs, you’ll ensure each element of the site has clear technical specifications, is value engineered, and is simple for markets to deploy.



Taking bp pulse’s design intent for EV charging hubs through technical specification to ensure clear procurement briefs for site features and hardware. Partner with procurement teams to ensure all needs are met and markets can easily order required items.



Gather, manage and prioritize hardware requirements for all elements of EV charging sites excluding charging and payment hardware (e.g. canopies, signage, lounges, vending machines, lighting…)

Deeply understand local market requirements including costs and timings, ensuring the solutions are fit for purpose.

Deeply understand site branding and customer experience requirements, then translate design intent in to detailed technical specifications.

Partner with procurement teams to find global supply solutions.

Align stakeholders across disciplines and markets on chosen solutions.

Work closely with engineering, hardware, site design and local teams to ensure business cases and customer satisfaction goals are met.

Ensure specifications maximize operations & maintenance simplicity, seeking ways to predict and minimize failure-rates.

Run pilot programs, ensuring regular agile reviews to ensure all elements meet customer and market expectations.

Support the process for market ordering and deployment to minimize execution time and cost (partnering with procurement).

Benchmark elements vs competition to ensure we stay ahead of the curve.

Continually review portfolio of elements to ensure cost effectiveness and ease of maintenance.

Demonstrated success in defining and launching formats that meet business objectives in physical environments such as retail, hospitality, transport.

Experienced in specification writing.

Experienced of working within / leading value engineering processes.

Subject matter expertise in physical site / retail format deployment globally.

Proven ability to influence cross functional teams without formal authority.

Excellent teamwork skills.

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



bp pulse operates a 60% office (central London), 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!



