EV Maintenance Manager - bp Pulse

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV chargingpoints worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.bp has an accelerated EV and convenience growth strategy in the United States. Reliable, customer centric operations are essential for bp Pulse to become an industry leading charging service provider in the region. The Operations Manager plays a key role in the EV roll-out at bp retail sites throughout the US and is responsible for the safe and reliable operation of all EV charging facilities.



bp has an accelerated EV and convenience growth strategy in the United States. Reliable, customer centric operations are essential for bp pulse to become an industry leading charging service provider in the region.

We believe that world class maintenance will provide a truly differentiated customer experience – available chargers that work in a safe environment. This role will be key to establish robust ways of working and develop a system that can be effective as we scale our network from hundreds of chargers to thousands.

Manage an effective maintenance team, demonstrating leadership, continuous improvement, and a dedication to talent development.

Develop and implement a maintenance strategy (hardware/non hardware /spares) for bp pulse in the US.

Develop and implement a robust set of maintenance philosophies and procedures.

Lead the overall EV reliability performance metrics for North America and performance manage to meet this metric with our suppliers. Own the feedback loop into engineering, quality, product, procurement, ops excellence and execution on sub-optimum supplier performance to prevent reoccurring below-par performance issues.

Handle equipment manufacture and 3rd party service providers to provide maintenance and repair services across network to achieve target outcomes.

Contribute to the development of annual plans, budgets, and commercial models for yearly REVEX/OPEX expenditure in the operate phase.

Work closely with bp Pulse’s construction team, bp’s existing forecourt operations team and Travel Centre’s of America team to launch new sites and provide ongoing safe, reliable, and profitable operations.

Own the safety and risk management processes for the operational phase of the EV lifecycle.

Represent the US in the Global Operations Excellence forum.

University degree or apprenticeship in engineering, business or equivalent.

Experience of developing maintenance programs with an understanding of risk and the ability to make informed judgments in support of business value.

Familiarity with reliability principles and equipment maintenance strategies.

Problem solver and systematic thinker.

Experience of performance managing external contracts.

Safety leadership in the field.

Clear and concise communicator – both verbal and written.

Proficient in Microsoft Office.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



