EV Maintenance Partner Manager (m/f/d) – Aral Pulse

Job summary

To join our Aral pulse team in Bochum or Hamburg

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Want to be part of something Electrifying? ​

Aral pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.​

We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. ​

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify! ​

The purpose of the role Maintenance Partner Manager is to support the heartbeat of the business, i.e. creating and operating an exceptional backbone of high power chargers.

Success is operating the fastest and most convenient charging network in the market in a most cost-efficient way with a best-in-class reliability. The incumbent will make sure to optimize the resources and will work closely with the Aral retail team and with external contractors, including the ability to work in agile methodologies.

Key Accountabilities:

Contribute to operating and managing Aral pulse’s high power charging network operations in Germany, working closely together with the Network construction team and the Asset team.

Select and manage maintenance partners for Aral pulse’s own high power charging network, including contract management together with Procurement. Evaluate partner performance and trigger appropriate interventions if and when needed.

Provide technical support to maintenance partners and provide interface to other specialists as required.

Execute, monitor and evaluate activities to ensure that HSSE and reliability goals for the charging network are constantly being met, developing best practices.

Develop and execute trainings and communications for maintenance partner to ensure ongoing alignment with Aral pulse strategy and current developments.

Foster himself and others to constantly search for technical and processual opportunities to improve maintenance efficiency. Identify and utilize internal and external sources of knowledge.

Develop positive working relationships within the Aral pulse team, with the German Retail team and with external parties e.g. contractors.

Contribution to the development of annual plans and budgets.

The incumbent delivers the following SMART outcomes together with their colleagues:

Zero HSSE incidents Cost for annual maintenance below […] Euro per HPC site with 4 charging bays Network availability >98%

University degree in engineering or comparable education.

Proven track record in HSSE leadership.

8+ years’ experience in deployment or maintenance of complex technical solutions.

Broad professional experience in the EV charging / EV charging infrastructure space

Sound knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.

Direct experience of standards participation, contribution and set-up, preferably within standardisation bodies or industry organisations, such as Automotive, Infrastructure players and Software related players.

Fluent in German and English.

At Aral pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. ​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​Aral pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!​