Job summary

By joining bp Pulse as our EV Network Planning Analyst, you will be a key enabler of our EV network growth, and a central resource supporting our US e-mobility strategy. Our search for high performing site locations will be dependent upon your geo-spatial analysis for market demand of EV charging stations, relative to EV adoption, lifestyle demographics, competitive influences, and commercial fleet routes in high traffic corridors.



You will collaborate with our global strategy and business investment teams bringing insights and findings to our regional real estate efforts in the US; and your analysis will lead to a targeted selection approach for making informed decisions for EV site development. By joining a program in its early stages of network growth, you will enjoy the challenge of creating a US toolbox for analytics by aggregating data that can be correlated to successful site performance measured in kWh utilization, and by building GIS heat maps for use in DSP’s (Decision Site Packages).



We are team-oriented; we enjoy collaboration in Open-Talk environment; and we are passionate about transforming our business from liquid fuels to EV/AV charging. Your contributions will be integral to achieving our ambition for decarbonizing the environment.

Key Accountabilities

Aggregate various data sources that can be correlated to geo-spatial demand for EV charging by both public consumers and commercial fleet drivers

Source and deploy third-party GIS tools for use in network planning and EV gravity-demand analysis

Create and maintain a data-driven network plan for use by the EV real estate team in conducting targeted searches for land opportunities

Perform trade area analysis of EV charging demand for scoring the strength of individual site opportunities

Prepare heat maps and demand analysis for use by the EV real estate team in site selection and use in a DSP (Decision Site Package)

Rank and rate large portfolios of prospective sites controlled by land-partners filtering out the most attractive locations and prioritizing our deployment effort

Create and maintain historical performance of NTI (new-to-industry) sites for use in forecasting kWh utilization

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree (Master’s-preferred) in data science with an emphasis on geo-spatial analytics

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Minimum 5-years of related experience working with commercial real estate programs using GIS mapping tools

High proficiency with Microsoft applications: Excel, Power Point, and Power BI

Prior experience in the EV industry (preferred, not required) in support of market planning and site selection

Desired Qualifications

Ability to work independently without close supervision

Embraces serving internal customers and enabling them with data insights that drive performance

Values oriented, respectful of all voices, trustworthy, credible, and responsive

Intellectual curiosity that leads to data led predictive results

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.