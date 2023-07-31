EV Network Pricing Manager - bp Pulse US

Job summary

Responsible for co-ordinating sales activities for strategically important Key Accounts, delivering the strategic plan to meet the business' growth aspirations and supporting the development of key account sales strategies to maximise profitability and sales opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About the Role:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.

As the Network Pricing Manager you will be responsible for defining and implementing bp pulse’s EV network pricing strategy in the US. The role will be responsible for building the strategy, structure, process, and integrated systems delivering an optimized, profitable and customer engaging pricing methodology. The role will explore and define potential B2C consumer subscription models and work closely with the business development team to develop B2B pricing proposals to access our network.

Key Responsibilities:

Define and own the EV charging network pricing strategy for B2C and B2B customers

Develop and operationalize a pricing model that dynamically sets prices at a site level including potential site specific time-of-day pricing

Work with technical teams to support the automation and ease of pricing application as well as developing the ability to dynamically price

Manage competitor pricing analysis and produce regular insight reporting

Assess and develop potential subscription pricing models

Work directly with the commercial teams on pricing for B2B customers who wish to access the network

Role Requirements:

7+ years of commercial pricing experience

Deep understanding of US power markets

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with key collaborators

Ability to thrive in fast paced and ambiguous environments

Considering Joining bp?

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

