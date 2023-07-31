EV Network Strategy Manager - bp Pulse US

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of real estate activities using advanced technical capabilities to proactively understanding the business' priorities, managing all elements of leasing, including negotiations of leases during real estate acquisitions or disposing of properties, conducting real estate due diligence analysis, communicating/ building relationships with internal and external stakeholders, developing analytical reports and providing the appropriate financial analysis with regard to specific real estate strategies, deal proposals, and providing ongoing financial evaluations of projects.

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.

As the Network Strategy Manager you will be responsible for developing bp pulse’s strategic network plan across the US for both passenger vehicle and truck charging. You will compile market plans in targeted cities and in connecting highways to inform real estate activity. You will develop and own real estate evaluation tools to assess site attractiveness. You will identify internal and external sources of market information, including competitor network strategies to inform strategic choices.

Developing bp pulse’s strategic network plan across the US for both passenger vehicle and truck charging

Develop specific market plans in targeted cities and on connecting highways to inform real estate activity

Develop and own real estate evaluation tools to assess site attractiveness

Own competitor analysis and insight generation

Line management of Network Planning Analyst

A bachelor’s degree in a relevant field or equivalent experience

7+ years of network/strategy experience

Deep experience in network planning

Advanced understanding of the US markets

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with key collaborators

Ability to thrive in fast paced and ambiguous environments

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Building services and standards, Building sustainability, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous improvement, Contract Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Financial Analysis, Integrated planning, Project execution planning, Project Management, Real estate and location Strategy, Safety Leadership, Strategic Planning, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management, Translating strategy into plans, Workplace colleague experience



