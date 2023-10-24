EV Offer & Deal Lead - bp Pulse US

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

United States of America - Illinois - Chicago, United States of America - New York - New York, United States of America - Florida - Tampa, United States of America - Florida - Miami, United States of America - District of Columbia - Washington, United States of America - South Carolina - Summerville

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.



Job Description:

About the Role:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We strive to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.

As the Offer and Deal Lead, you will work to create and sell an EV charging offer across our network of bp jobber, dealer and franchisee gas station partners. You will be a critical member of the team helping to identify and deliver on growth prospects as we look to invest >1 billion dollars in our US EV charging network.

To be successful in this role you will need to bring strong commercial acumen, an entrepreneurial attitude, and a drive to succeed. You will work to create enduring commercial relationships that support the delivery of our external commitment to deploy at least 100,000 globally charge-points by 2030.

Key Responsibilities:

Drive offer development, partner engagement, business case development, negotiation and approvals, and implementation of commercial opportunities that help achieve our network growth targets and drive long-term value for bp

Develop customer/partner offers, determine key negotiation boundaries and define deal structure

Develop business cases for approval by investment committee

Develop and negotiate agreements with third parties

Ensure successful implementation and activation of the commercial opportunity through to successful delivery

Role Requirements:

Bachelors Degree or equivalent experience, MBA preferred

7+ years of commercial experience

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Experienced in developing commercial offers including writing and negotiating key terms

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with key partners

Ability to thrive in fast paced and ambiguous environments

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay?

($145K-$175K) *Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits here Explore Our Benefits .

#LI-Remote



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.