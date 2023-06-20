Job summary

Grade G Responsible for managing the product portfolio and pricing structure for a specific market, including new product launch and detailed execution of product communications as aligned with global brand guidelines, defining product strategy and managing the in-year marketing plan to achieve the country's financial targets.

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



EV Offer Development Manager

An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in.

This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles in Europe. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.

In this role You will:

As an EV Offer Development Manager you will be playing a key role in helping our Fleet Customers transition from conventional vehicles to Electric Vehicles (EVs).

You will be responsible for the Fleet EV product strategy across markets (8 countries), analyzing market trends and competitor strategies.

You will ensure the product is on par with our Customer needs, working closely with our development teams and bp Pulse, defining the product features and components.

You will work alongside key stakeholders such as Sales, Marketing and Pricing to build, deliver and grow our Fleet EV Offer.

You will be responsible for preparing the Business Case and running performance reviews across all business segments.

You will oversee the daily E2E operations and processes ensuring alignment between all internal stakeholders, partners and suppliers are aligned.

What You will need to be successful

University degree in Commercial/Technical studies (or equivalent). Sustainability/Decarbonization studies would be a plus.

Several years of experience in Product/Service environment

Fluency in English. Other European languages would be an advantage

Knowledge of the EV Market is mandatory (knowledge of the Fleet Business would be an advantage)

Capacity to E2E delivery: think, create and present a proposal to senior leadership

Excellent PPT and Excel skills (or equivalent)

Good interpersonal skills being able to approach and discuss with diverse stakeholders

Strong Team spirit and team oriented

Critical and Analytical thinking



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



