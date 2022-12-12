EV Operations Lead NZ

Job summary

.

Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030.



As Operations Lead for bp pulse NZ, you will be joining a fast-paced team, in an exciting, high growth industry, at the forefront of the energy transition, to bring the bp pulse network to life. Working with stakeholders and partners, you will be managing all aspects of our operations with a key focus of equipment uptime, utilization and customer satisfaction.



The Opportunity

Responsible for network reliability and equipment uptime. These metrics drive customer satisfaction and equipment utilization, which contributes to return on investment

Manage the safe operation of our assets and business operations

Assist with the management of safety and operational risk in line with Bp’s risk management processes

Monitor key operational metrics and intervene proactively and reactively to issues to maintain drive OKR performance

Manage performance of key operational partners, including customer service partners and maintenance providers, to drive operational excellence and customer satisfaction

Support the network rollout by partnering with the execution team to transition sites from construction to operational for our customers

Manage maintenance tasks and maintenance spend within budget

Support the fleet and dealer team to design customer solutions, including ongoing support and maintenance solutions

Support the product teams to design and test new charging hardware, digital solutions and customer offers - including launching these offers in the market

Assist with and oversee the management of customer support enquiries

Analyze and report key operational metrics

Support with management of customer pricing and development of customer proposals

University degree in business, economics, engineering, property, or equivalent discipline.

Proven track record in operational role, ideally in a network business

Demonstrable safety experience

Proven data & analytics, and process-improvement skills.

Ability to work with cross-functional team members and influence and stakeholders

Ability to make decisions whilst managing conflicting priorities

Ability to work in flexible and highly agile way to deliver results in a rapidly moving environment

Experience working in a retail or other network business

Knowledge of civil & electrical installations

Experience and passion for EVs and the energy transition.