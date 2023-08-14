EV Operations & Maintenance Manager - bp Pulse US

Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world. bp has an accelerated EV and convenience growth strategy in the United States. Reliable, customer centric operations are essential for bp Pulse to become an industry leading charging service provider in the region. The Operations Manager plays a key role in the EV roll-out at bp retail sites throughout the US and is responsible for the safe and reliable operation of all EV charging facilities.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Develop, implement and be accountable for the overall strategy for operations, maintenance, and safety management for bp Pulse US

Lead and run the operational performance of charging networks (hardware and site infrastructure), driving utilization growth and maximizing service fee earned

Contribute to the development of annual plans, budgets, and commercial models for yearly REVEX/OPEX expenditure in the operate phase

Improve customer experience through charging efficiency, equipment reliability and operational excellence

Be responsible for the EV site risk identification and management process across the network

Lead roaming partner acquisition, contract negotiation and roaming partner management

Develop and implement pricing and promotion strategy to optimize margin performance

Be accountable for building and maintaining relationships with key account customers and demand partners

Handle equipment manufacture and 3rd party service providers to provide maintenance and repair services across network to achieve target outcomes

Work closely with bp’s Execution and Mobility & Convenience teams to ensure smooth site launch as well as ongoing safe, reliable and profitable operations

Represent the US operations function within the Central Operations Excellence function

Lead new technology pilots and explore new revenue streams

Essential Education:

University degree in business, engineering or equivalent experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Consistent track record in retail operations or other customer facing roles or network operations roles

Strong partnership and stakeholder management skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Strategic thinking and analytical ability

Project management experience

Skilled in balancing financial performance and risk management behaviors

Active leadership in Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE); Champions individual and process safety and proactively manages risk

Location: This position will be a hybrid role and will be required to go into one of our offices in Mountainview, CA or Chicago IL weekly.

How much do we pay (Base)? [$140K-$160K]. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.