Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet, and our ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

To help achieve this, our aim at bp pulse is to provide fast, convenient, and reliable ev chargers, with great customer experience and innovative offers. In ANZ, we aim to deploy hundreds of rapid charge points over the coming years to help accelerate the decarbonisation of transport.

We are looking for an EV Operations Support Advisor to join the bp pulse ANZ team, you will be joining a fast-paced team in an exciting industry, at the forefront of the energy transition. The team is responsible for operating the network of ultra-fast chargers, focusing on safe operations, improving the customer charging experience, growing the network and optimizing our commercial returns.

The successful applicant will be a skilful analyst, capable of completing complex analysis across data from multiple sources to provide quality insights to the team into power cost, sales price trends, margin performance analysis, equipment performance and customer insights. The successful applicant will also be trained in and responsible for supporting operational activities involved in safely operating and maintaining the network.

What you can expect in the role:

Own, execute and automate (where possible) the Operational analytical agenda under the direction of the Operations Manager, in the following areas-power cost, customer pricing, margin performance, operational metrics and partner performance.

Support the Operations team to operate the network to monitor and manage network uptime.

Facilitate Maintenance activities and manage contractor performance.

Interface with internal and external partners (site hosts, service providers, customers)

Drive and support the continuous improvement of network operations.

What we would like to see you bring:

Tertiary qualification in business, economics, engineering, or equivalent discipline.

Experience and passion for EVs and the energy transition (desirable).

Proven data, analytics, and process-improvement skills.

Demonstrable relationship building skills.

Ability to work in flexible and highly analytical ways and track-record of proven results.

Ability to work within a fast-paced environment with multiple conflicting priorities

Ability to work with cross-functional team members.

Willingness and ability to quickly learn new skills.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



