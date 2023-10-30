EV Pricing Analyst - bp Pulse US

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for customer pricing set up and managing country and customer price changes, ensuring all customer pricing adheres to the agreed strategy and processes, maintaining and enforcing the discounting policy, embedding operational guidelines and monitoring the pricing framework in line with the relevant pricing/customer policies. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



Job Description:

About the Role:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.

As the EV Network Pricing Analyst you will be responsible for analytical support for bp network pricing in the US. The role will be responsible for developing pricing financial models, supporting strategy development and running pricing processes. The role will analyze B2C consumer subscription models and work closely with the business development team to develop B2B pricing proposals to access our network.

Key Responsibilities:

Build dynamic financial models to determine EV pricing for both B2C and B2B customers

Develop competitor pricing analysis and produce regular insight reporting

Support pricing strategy development

Work with technical teams to support the automation and ease of pricing application as well as developing the ability to dynamically price

Role Requirements:

A bachelor’s degree in a relevant field or equivalent experience

4+ years of commercial pricing experience

Financial modelling experience

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders

Ability to thrive in fast paced and ambiguous environments



Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.