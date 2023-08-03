EV Procurement Advisor

Job summary
Bp has recently revised our EV ambition, now with more than 100k chargers across 17 countries in the next 8 years we are entering an exciting period of transition; living and breathing our net zero ambitions as an integrated energy company!
As part of our accelerated EV plan bp has a significant focus on EV charging infrastructure and support services to meet growth plans. This role will be providing a range of support to the EV category management team and wider EV pulse business in an area of high strategic importance, including but not limited to;
•developing and implementing sub-category strategies,
•establishing and leading supplier relationships,
•liaising with business leaders and their teams across cultures and geographies.
Entity:
Finance
Job Family Group:
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Summary:
Job Description:
- Lead the interface between Procurement category strategy development and implementation, working in partnership with the pulse business, regional interfaces and central support functions
- Communicate effectively through various channels using different styles and approaches to gain dedication and support from diverse partners internally and externally to help achieve business outcomes, create acceptance for decisions, build consensus or resolve conflict
- Generate communication content to ensure that category specific messages (such as status, plans, compliance and market insights) are effectively disseminated across the Procurement organization and the pulse business
- Support the objective of no compromise on safe and compliant operations
- Develop a strong working relationship with the key business teams
- Support the build out of a pipeline of procurement initiatives for the business for operating cost management, Capital Expenditure optimisation other value targets
- Support & run the Supplier Relationship Management framework for Strategic Suppliers
- Ensure the appropriate due diligence and risk mitigation measures are in place for Supplier/Partner Selection and contractual protection in conjunction with the aligned Procurement functions – S&C, GBS
Essential Education:
- University degree in a technical or related equivalent business field or a comparable degree program
- CIPS graduate diploma or equivalent
Essential Experience:
- Shown experience in the EV category or a similar scale up business is preferable
- Category strategy development and execution
- Negotiation, sourcing, contracting and contract management
- Skilled application in supplier management
- Experience in Ariba e-sourcing or other e-procurement tools
- Good working knowledge of P2P processes, and SAP system
- Influencing and customer management skills
- Interpersonal and project management skills
- Financial and market analysis skills
- Working in a matrix organisation with Agile techniques is preferable
- Outstanding written and oral communication skills
Desirable Criteria:
- Senior supply chain management experience with distributed infrastructure deployment programs
- Product management experience including payment terminals
- Experience with power supplies and power conversion technologies
- Experience with logistics and supply chain planning for international supply chains
- Value engineering and value analysis skills
Additional Information
- This is a start-up to scale-up industry with volatile demand and significant ambiguity.
- This role will most suite someone with high levels of emotional resilience and an ability to bring structure to the ambiguity.
- The successful candidate with help the business grow successfully based on the supply of highly reliable products and services, offering an outstanding customer experience, being available at the right time and place from market leading suppliers around the world.
Travel Requirement
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Legal Disclaimer:
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.