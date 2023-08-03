EV Procurement Advisor

Job summary

Bp has recently revised our EV ambition, now with more than 100k chargers across 17 countries in the next 8 years we are entering an exciting period of transition; living and breathing our net zero ambitions as an integrated energy company! As part of our accelerated EV plan bp has a significant focus on EV charging infrastructure and support services to meet growth plans. This role will be providing a range of support to the EV category management team and wider EV pulse business in an area of high strategic importance, including but not limited to; •developing and implementing sub-category strategies, •establishing and leading supplier relationships, •liaising with business leaders and their teams across cultures and geographies.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Bp has recently revised our EV ambition, now with more than 100k chargers across 17 countries in the next 8 years we are entering an exciting period of transition; living and breathing our net zero ambitions as an integrated energy company!As part of our accelerated EV plan bp has a significant focus on EV charging infrastructure and support services to meet growth plans. This role will be providing a range of support to the EV category management team and wider EV pulse business in an area of high strategic importance, including but not limited to;•developing and implementing sub-category strategies,•establishing and leading supplier relationships,•liaising with business leaders and their teams across cultures and geographies.



Job Description:

Lead the interface between Procurement category strategy development and implementation, working in partnership with the pulse business, regional interfaces and central support functions

Communicate effectively through various channels using different styles and approaches to gain dedication and support from diverse partners internally and externally to help achieve business outcomes, create acceptance for decisions, build consensus or resolve conflict

Generate communication content to ensure that category specific messages (such as status, plans, compliance and market insights) are effectively disseminated across the Procurement organization and the pulse business

Support the objective of no compromise on safe and compliant operations

Develop a strong working relationship with the key business teams

Support the build out of a pipeline of procurement initiatives for the business for operating cost management, Capital Expenditure optimisation other value targets

Support & run the Supplier Relationship Management framework for Strategic Suppliers

Ensure the appropriate due diligence and risk mitigation measures are in place for Supplier/Partner Selection and contractual protection in conjunction with the aligned Procurement functions – S&C, GBS

Essential Education:

University degree in a technical or related equivalent business field or a comparable degree program

CIPS graduate diploma or equivalent

Essential Experience:

Shown experience in the EV category or a similar scale up business is preferable

Category strategy development and execution

Negotiation, sourcing, contracting and contract management

Skilled application in supplier management

Experience in Ariba e-sourcing or other e-procurement tools

Good working knowledge of P2P processes, and SAP system

Influencing and customer management skills

Interpersonal and project management skills

Financial and market analysis skills

Working in a matrix organisation with Agile techniques is preferable

Outstanding written and oral communication skills

Desirable Criteria:

Senior supply chain management experience with distributed infrastructure deployment programs

Product management experience including payment terminals

Experience with power supplies and power conversion technologies

Experience with logistics and supply chain planning for international supply chains

Value engineering and value analysis skills

Additional Information

This is a start-up to scale-up industry with volatile demand and significant ambiguity.

This role will most suite someone with high levels of emotional resilience and an ability to bring structure to the ambiguity.

The successful candidate with help the business grow successfully based on the supply of highly reliable products and services, offering an outstanding customer experience, being available at the right time and place from market leading suppliers around the world.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.