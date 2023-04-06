EV Procurement Category Advisor

Job summary

bp has recently revised our EV ambition, now with more than 100k chargers across 17 countries in the next 8 years we are entering an exciting period of transition; living and breathing our net zero ambitions as an integrated energy company!

As part of our accelerated EV plan bp has a significant focus on EV charging infrastructure and support services to meet growth plans. This role will be providing a range of support to the EV category management team and wider EV pulse business in an area of high strategic importance.



Accountabilities;

Develop and implementing sub-category strategies

Establish and lead supplier relationships

Liaise with business leaders and their teams in various cultures and geographies

Manage the interface between Procurement category strategy development and implementation, working in partnership with the pulse business, regional interfaces and central support functions

Communicate optimally through various channels using different styles and approaches to gain dedication and support from diverse partners internally and externally to help achieve business outcomes, create acceptance for decisions, build consensus or resolve conflict

Generate communication content to ensure that category specific messages are effectively disseminated across the Procurement organisation and the pulse business

Support the objective of no compromise on safe and compliant operations

Develop a strong working relationship with the key business teams

Support the build out of a pipeline of procurement initiatives for the business for operating cost management, Capital Expenditure optimisation other value targets

Support & run the Supplier Relationship Management framework for Strategic Suppliers

Ensure the appropriate due diligence and risk mitigation measures are in place for Supplier/Partner Selection and contractual protection in conjunction with the aligned Procurement functions – S&C, GBS

Essential;

Proven experience in the EV category or a similar scale up business is preferable

Category strategy development and execution

Negotiation, sourcing, contracting and contract management

Skilled application in supplier management

Experience in Ariba e-sourcing or other e-procurement tools

Good solid understanding of P2P processes, and SAP system

Influencing and stakeholder leadership skills

Interpersonal and project management skills

Financial and market analysis skills

Working in a matrix organisation with Agile techniques is preferable

Outstanding written and oral communication skills

The successful candidate with help the business grow successfully based on the supply of highly reliable products and services, offering an outstanding customer experience, being available at the right time and place from market leading suppliers around the world.Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.