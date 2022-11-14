EV Product Marketing Manager

Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an electric future and become net zero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there! We’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify.

bp pulse fleet’s company culture values open collaboration, pairing agile teams, and flexibility in roles. The Product Marketing Manager will have the liberty of taking ownership in driving a number of initiatives. The ideal candidate for this role knows how to practice immersive learning to rapidly dive into product and service offerings, and the experience and skills to implement. In this role, you will have the outstanding opportunity to work on a diverse team of engineers, sales, product designers, and policy experts that are all working to combat climate change by simplifying transportation electrification.

Key Accountabilities:

Working intra- and cross departmentally, build launch plans for new products and services

Inform product and service messaging and collateral development

Be in-house authority on products and services, supporting Sales and other departments as needed

Maintain market and competitive research library, including staying on top of trends and product differentiators

Support content leads on customer story development

Lead webinar topic selection and support strategy for product-focused digital events

Work with Product, Engineering, Sales, and Marketing team to conceptualize compelling, customer-centric messaging that supports lead/demand gen and drives product adoption

Maintain a strong pulse on positioning, competitive landscape, market trends, and product differentiators

Keep Marketing and Sales teams up-to-date on product updates, announcements, and news that may impact messaging or campaigns

Architect, grow, and refine resource systems and libraries of customer-ready materials to assist sales and support teams

Job Requirements:

Essential Education

Bachelor Degree in Marketing, Advertising, or Communication or equivalent experience

Essential Experience

2-4 years work experience in Product Marketing or related marketing field

Expertise in developing positioning and crafting messaging for B2B audiences

Demonstrated track record of prior success in launching new products and completing marketing plans

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Proven ability to lead projects and partner with cross-functional teams

Open, collaborative approach to workflows and team engagement

Desired Qualifications