EV Program Manager

Customers & Products



Project Management Group



Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team, and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.

This is an opportunity to join bp at an exciting time with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people and companies to transition to electric vehicles.

The purpose of the On-the-Go and Fleet Hub Program Manager roles is to lead the delivery of EV hub preparation, procurement, installation, construction, and debut at key locations across the US for respective remits.

Lead and implement the EV roll out plan across key US locations

Implement the standard execution model for EV hubs from site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/launch

Support EV hub site governance process both internally and externally

Collaborate with key suppliers and installation contractors to deliver a great product in a safe and efficient manner; ensure that feedback from customers at the site are heard and considered for future sites

Lead performance management and reporting of near-term progress against long-term targets

Own the EV Hub site risk management process across each region

Manage a cross-functional team to deliver each site in a safe and efficient manner

Contribute to the development of annual plans and budgets, commercial input into yearly EFM requests to support the roll out of the program globally

A university degree in construction, architecture, engineering or comparable education or equivalent experience

3-5 years of experience in EV hubs installation project management preferred (but not required)

Broad professional experience in project management & construction

Sound knowledge of EV DCFC charging technology and detailed understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated

Experience with utility interconnection standards and processes preferred

Direct experience of industry standards in the EV space preferred

Demonstrated ability in agile project management



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.