EV Program Manager

  • Location United States of America - Illinois - Chicago, United States of America - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ077600
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Project Management Group


Job Description:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team, and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.

This is an opportunity to join bp at an exciting time with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people and companies to transition to electric vehicles.

The purpose of the On-the-Go and Fleet Hub Program Manager roles is to lead the delivery of EV hub preparation, procurement, installation, construction, and debut at key locations across the US for respective remits.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Lead and implement the EV roll out plan across key US locations
  • Implement the standard execution model for EV hubs from site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/launch
  • Support EV hub site governance process both internally and externally
  • Collaborate with key suppliers and installation contractors to deliver a great product in a safe and efficient manner; ensure that feedback from customers at the site are heard and considered for future sites
  • Lead performance management and reporting of near-term progress against long-term targets
  • Own the EV Hub site risk management process across each region
  • Manage a cross-functional team to deliver each site in a safe and efficient manner
  • Contribute to the development of annual plans and budgets, commercial input into yearly EFM requests to support the roll out of the program globally

Essential Experience and Education:

  • A university degree in construction, architecture, engineering or comparable education or equivalent experience
  • 3-5 years of experience in EV hubs installation project management preferred (but not required)
  • Broad professional experience in project management & construction
  • Sound knowledge of EV DCFC charging technology and detailed understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated
  • Experience with utility interconnection standards and processes preferred
  • Direct experience of industry standards in the EV space preferred
  • Demonstrated ability in agile project management


Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

