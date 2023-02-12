Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. EV Project Delivery Engineer

EV Project Delivery Engineer

EV Project Delivery Engineer

  • Location New Zealand - North Island - Auckland, New Zealand - North Island - Wellington
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145044BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

.

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp Pulse is the fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030.

This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.

The Opportunity
This Project Delivery Engineer plays a key part in the EV roll out by leading and managing the New Zealand EV design & construction program. The role provides front line leadership to installation contractors and technical expertise on EV solutions.

Success is contributing to the fast-paced role out of this unique charging solution, through program management and engineering leadership whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites with an uncompromising focus on safety and operational risk management.

Some of the Key accountabilities include

  • Manage and lead an integrated team of consultants and contractors to execute a program of works.
  • Lead site appraisals, design, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live.
  • Support the ANZ EV Execution Manager in delivering the required business targets.
  • Develop, implement, and manage project execution plans and lead execution strategies
  • Ensure health, safety, security, and environment (HSSE) compliance is met and that a safe working environment exists with strong support of key engineering processes.
  • Ensure project costs and schedules are well defined and that work is completed within budget and on time.
  • Ensure projects are designed and constructed to achieve bp standards and regulatory compliance meeting bp pulse operability targets.
  • Maintain a close working relationship with each of regional deployment team and ensure they are successful with delivering their regional targets.
What You’ll Bring
  • Tertiary qualification in Project Management and / or Engineering
  • Proven experience in managing multi-disciplined project teams across multiple projects simultaneously ranging in value from $5M to $25M
  • Strong ability to engage and influence at all levels internally & externally with excellent communication skills
  • Ability to work with multiple suppliers of engineering and construction services
  • Professional experience in engineering and project management delivery
  • Experience with setting and delivering HSSE objectives for projects
  • Strong organisation and problem-solving skills
Desirable Skills
  • Knowledge of EV charging technology and understanding of charging networks
  • Project management of similar power and hardware projects/programs
  • Engineering quality assurance and design management.
  • High level of experience with risk analysis, mitigation, and contingency planning
Benefits of working with us
  • Excellent work-life balance & hybrid working arrangements
  • Generous salary package including annual bonus program
  • 8% Kiwisaver, Share options, and fuel discounts
  • Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave
  • Career development and mentoring programs
  • Collaborative team with a safety-first approach
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

Apply Search all jobs at bp