EV Project Delivery Engineer

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp Pulse is the fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030.
This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.
The Opportunity
This Project Delivery Engineer plays a key part in the EV roll out by leading and managing the New Zealand EV design & construction program. The role provides front line leadership to installation contractors and technical expertise on EV solutions.
Success is contributing to the fast-paced role out of this unique charging solution, through program management and engineering leadership whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites with an uncompromising focus on safety and operational risk management.
Some of the Key accountabilities include