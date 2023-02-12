EV Project Delivery Engineer

Job summary

.

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp Pulse is the fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030.



This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.



The Opportunity

This Project Delivery Engineer plays a key part in the EV roll out by leading and managing the New Zealand EV design & construction program. The role provides front line leadership to installation contractors and technical expertise on EV solutions.



Success is contributing to the fast-paced role out of this unique charging solution, through program management and engineering leadership whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites with an uncompromising focus on safety and operational risk management.



Some of the Key accountabilities include

Manage and lead an integrated team of consultants and contractors to execute a program of works.

Lead site appraisals, design, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live.

Support the ANZ EV Execution Manager in delivering the required business targets.

Develop, implement, and manage project execution plans and lead execution strategies

Ensure health, safety, security, and environment (HSSE) compliance is met and that a safe working environment exists with strong support of key engineering processes.

Ensure project costs and schedules are well defined and that work is completed within budget and on time.

Ensure projects are designed and constructed to achieve bp standards and regulatory compliance meeting bp pulse operability targets.

Maintain a close working relationship with each of regional deployment team and ensure they are successful with delivering their regional targets.

Tertiary qualification in Project Management and / or Engineering

Proven experience in managing multi-disciplined project teams across multiple projects simultaneously ranging in value from $5M to $25M

Strong ability to engage and influence at all levels internally & externally with excellent communication skills

Ability to work with multiple suppliers of engineering and construction services

Professional experience in engineering and project management delivery

Experience with setting and delivering HSSE objectives for projects

Strong organisation and problem-solving skills

Knowledge of EV charging technology and understanding of charging networks

Project management of similar power and hardware projects/programs

Engineering quality assurance and design management.

High level of experience with risk analysis, mitigation, and contingency planning