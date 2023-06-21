Job summary

Responsible for supporting the development and implementation of the Account strategy to achieve the short/long term business objectives, managing the daily selling job and taking accountability for the top line KPIs and using sound technical knowledge to support the implementation of major sales and marketing activities, while assisting in hiring, training and coaching to build up a highly motivated, capable and effective team to support sustainable growth. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the development and implementation of the Account strategy to achieve the short/long term business objectives, managing the daily selling job and taking accountability for the top line KPIs and using sound technical knowledge to support the implementation of major sales and marketing activities, while assisting in hiring, training and coaching to build up a highly motivated, capable and effective team to support sustainable growth. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



Job Description:

EV Project Manager

Please kindly note that this is a Location Independent role which can be filled in the below mentioned locations.

In this role You will:

As an EV Project Manager you will be playing a key role in helping our Fleet Customers transition from conventional vehicles to Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Lead EV related projects, defining scope and setting delivery timelines and milestones

Define Project work streams, identify relevant stakeholders and assign owners

Deliver status updates and regular communication to project stakeholders

Collect requirements from our Customers/Sales/Internal Stakeholders and liaise with our development teams to design the accurate solutions

Prepare and present proposals to Senior Leadership evaluating options and proposing business recommendations

Responsible for driving product and business related projects coordinating all internal stakeholders

Work closely with the Fleet Electrification Europe Lead, proposing solutions and supporting decisions

Work alongside Sales, Marketing and Pricing to build, deliver and grow our Fleet EV Offer

Ensure a perfect connection between our Customers and our development teams, to deliver a product that meets customer expectations

What You will need to be successful:

Proficient in English (Other European languages would be an advantage)

University degree in Commercial/Technical studies or similar + Project management studies

5+ years of experience in Product/Service environment as a Project Manager or Product Manager Agile principles knowledge

Critical and Analytical thinking

Knowledge of the EV Market and Fleet Business is a plus

Capacity to E2E delivery: think, create and present a proposal to senior leadership

Excellent MS Office skills, especially in PPT and Excel

Good interpersonal skills being able to approach and discuss with diverse stakeholders

Excellent communication & stakeholder management skills

Strong Team spirit and "we" oriented

Why join us:

You’ll work with: different people across several countries with a diverse set of backgrounds A flexible international structure with several stakeholders at the table An exciting environment between running the hassle of a live product while planning the next steps A warming and kind environment that praises bp values above all

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.