Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team, and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to do so.

The purpose of the role US EV Project Manager is to contribute to the roll out of the global mobility scale up program, focused on providing the technical and design expertise to the deployment of EV charging, including site feasibility and code compliance in the US market.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead site feasibility assessments, including performing technical review and management of 3rd party contractors, to support the deployment of EV charging deployment.

Work closely with program manager and commercial teams to contribute to the success of the project and raise concerns/ask for support early.

Work with our US businesses and support their execution strategies and in year deliveries.

Develop and own the risk management process.

Create and implement key project management process to maintain the delivery of feasibility package in an efficient and control manner.

Contribution to the development of annual plans and budgets.

Delivery of SMART outcomes, including zero HSSE incidents, below target cost for installation per site per charge points, and successful commission of sites required by plan

Essential Education and Experience:

A bachelor’s degree in a relevant field or equivalent experience

3-5 years of experience in engineering and/or project management delivery

A detailed understanding of the EV Value chain from the technical and infrastructure perspective

Knowledge of DCFC EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated

Experience with utility interconnection and upgrade process and requirements

Experience in DCFC EV infrastructure, solar or battery storage industries

Direct experience of standards participation, contribution, and set-up, preferably within standardization bodies or industry organizations

Desirable Criteria:

PMP Certification

Experience managing simultaneous construction projects and relevant contracts

Knowledge and understanding of construction management; preferred DCFC charging stations, utility, or renewable energy projects

California:

How much do we pay (Base)? $103,000-191,000. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.