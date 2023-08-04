EV Project Manager - bp Pulse US

Job summary

An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry expansion into of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries: USA, Europe and China. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in. This is an opportunity to join bp at an exciting time with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people and companies to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century, you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging markets globally. The purpose of the US EV Project Manager is to provide the technical and design expertise to the deployment of EV charging, including site feasibility and code compliance in the US market.

Lead site feasibility assessments, including performing technical review and management of 3rd party contractors, to support the deployment of EV charging deployment.

Work closely with project manager and commercial teams to contribute to the success of the project and raise concerns/ask for support early.

Work with our US businesses and support their execution strategies and in year deliveries.

Develop and maintain design standards for EV charger deployment by jurisdiction including relevant building codes and internal bp design requirements.

Develop and own the risk management process.

Create and implement key project management process to maintain the delivery of feasibility package in an efficient and control manner.

Contribution to the development of annual plans and budgets.

Delivery of SMART outcomes, including zero HSSE incidents, below target cost for installation per site per charge points, and successful commission of sites required by plan.

3-5 years of experience in engineering and/or project management delivery in the EV industry

A detailed understanding of the EV Value chain from the technical and infrastructure perspective

Knowledge of DCFC EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated

Experience with utility interconnection and upgrade process and requirements

Experience in DCFC EV infrastructure, solar or battery storage industries

Direct experience of standards participation, contribution, and set-up, preferably within standardization bodies or industry organizations

PMP Certification

Experience managing simultaneous construction projects and relevant contracts

Knowledge and understanding of construction management; preferred DCFC charging stations, utility, or renewable energy projects

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.