EV Project Manager - bp Pulse US

An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry expansion into of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries: USA, Europe and China. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in. This is an opportunity to join bp at an exciting time with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people and companies to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century, you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging markets globally. The purpose of the US EV Project Manager is to provide the technical and design expertise to the deployment of EV charging, including site feasibility and code compliance in the US market.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is fully remote
