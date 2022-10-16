EV Project Solution Specialist, C&P bp pulse China

Job summary

Responsible for providing engineering expertise under the direction of a Project Manager for delivering a substantial subset of a moderately complex project and directing contractors and for cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities across all phases of the project are delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.

Job Profile Summary

bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help



Job Purpose



The purpose of the role EV Project Solution Specialist is to contribute to the roll out of the China mobility scale up programme, focused on providing the technical and execution expertise to the deployment of EV charging, including site feasibility, code compliance and project management in China market, with specific focus in the Central region.



Key Accountabilities



Asset Project Delivery

Lead the delivery of EV charging roll out of charging networks, through site preparation, feasibility assessment, procurement, installation, construction and go live at key locations in the specific region.

Lead site feasibility assessments, including performing technical review and management of 3rd party contractors, to support EV charging deployment.

Manage the interface with key suppliers and installation contractors to deliver a great product in a safe and efficient manner.

Work closely with commercial teams to contribute to the success of the project delivery and raise concerns/ask for support early to support business execution strategies and in-year deliveries.

Coordinate key project management process to maintain the EV roll out in an efficient and control manner.

Own the EV risk management process across the region.

Contribute to the development of annual plans, budgets.

Delivery of SMART outcomes, including zero HSSE incidents, below target cost for installation per site per charge points, and successful commission of sites required by plan.

Capabilities Development

Line up engineering and delivery resources to deliver annual site targets

Coach other team members to enhance overall team knowledge in asset development

Share best practice from other competitors

Ensure measures are in place to support the health, safety & care for front-end team

Job Holder Requirements

Education

University degree in engineering or comparable education.

Experience and Job Requirements

5+ years of experience in engineering and project management delivery

Experience in EV infrastructure, solar or battery storage industries

A thorough understanding of the EV Value chain from the technical and infrastructure perspective

Knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated

Experience with utility interconnection and upgrade process and requirements

Direct experience of standards participation, contribution, and set-up, preferably within standardization bodies or industry organizations

Ability to manage complicated project delivery by managing both internal and external interfaces

Ability to effectively partner with other team members, cross-functional team, peers

Acts with integrity

Desirable Criteria: