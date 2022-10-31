EV Project Solution Specialist, bp pulse China

Responsible for providing engineering expertise under the direction of a Project Manager for delivering a substantial subset of a moderately complex project and directing contractors and for cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities across all phases of the project are delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.
Job Profile Summary
bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help
Job Purpose
The purpose of the role EV Project Solution Specialist is to contribute to the roll out of the China mobility scale up programme, focused on providing the technical and execution expertise to the deployment of EV charging, including site feasibility, code compliance and project management in China market, with specific focus in the Central region.
Key Accountabilities
Asset Project Delivery