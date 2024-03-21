Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team, and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.

The role of the EV Quality Engineer is to deliver ‘right first time & zero defects’ throughout our end-to-end value chain including: Engineering Design (robustness); Supplier, Project and Operational Quality Excellence (site QA / QC); Customer experience & Product Reliability.

This position is onsite in our Chicago office.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide Quality Engineering support to the Future Mobility & Solutions (FM&S) Operating country (United States) In-particular provide:

Standardization – through the deployment and governance (self-verification) of global Quality standards throughout the value-chain for US deployment.

Management System – deployment of global Quality management system and creation of procedures to support such including governance (self-verification) and where required coordination of external audit body accreditation (i.e., ISO9001).

Performance – Cascade and measure / report defined Quality KPI’s at cluster level including participation in related performance evaluations; Ensure capture and robust resolution of Non-conformances; Conduct on-site project construction / commissioning Quality assurance oversight.

Essential Education and Experience:

Bachelor's Degree preferred or equivalent experience in a Quality Engineering role

Ideally a Professional Engineer or similar professional body demonstrating professional field of knowledge and experience.

5+ years' experience as a Quality professional (ideally Quality Engineer or above) within a similar industrial customer focused environment i.e. Construction & Commissioning, Electrical, Software, or Supply Chain

Knowledge of Project Quality assurance; root cause analysis (problem solving); ISO9001 Quality Management System creation and maintenance (auditing).

Experience of setting up new Quality systems within a growth environment

Desirable Criteria:

Experience of working with the Electric Vehicle charging segment

Experience of working within a large installed footprint, field service environment.

Experience of working in a fast pace and safe execution roll-out of electrical construction & commissioning

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.