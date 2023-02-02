EV Real Estate Commercial Analyst Central Cluster (m/f/d) – Aral Pulse

Job summary

To join our bp pulse team in Hamburg or Bochum



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



Want to be part of something Electrifying? ​



bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.​



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. ​



YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify! ​

Key Accountabilities:

Support commercial and Biz Dev Teams by owning the relevant financial model for Land opportunities and commercial propositions to create EV charging infrastructure

Will be the owner of the economic models and will keep model assumptions aligned and updated with the central bp pulse team

Will support Commercial and Business Development Teams to identify options to maximize financial returns at project level

Will provide feedback and ideas to maximize returns for each site with flexible payment options, aligned with the EV global strategy

Provide input to the finance teams and ensure the correct translation of the strategy into the annual business plan process, including input into real estate growth pipeline/ hopper in line with the strategy

Proactively assess business development opportunities at country level

Provide competitive landscape analysis to gain insights into trends and changes and will keep a record of market trends and insights of market intelligence

Act as a source of analytical expertise in several areas ranging from investment decisions, economical evaluation, and financial understanding of the EV business

University degree(s) in economics, finance, or relevant equivalence

At least 5 years’ commercial analytical experience, preferably related to retail markets or real estate

A good understanding of establishing business infrastructure networks

Strong financial modelling and analytical skills and the ability to interpret data sets

Experience in supervising data projects

Fluent in German and English

Strong experience in data base management tools

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. ​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​bp pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!​