EV Real Estate Contract Administrator

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team, and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.As the Real Estate Contract Administrator you will be part of a team responsible for enabling the massive growth of our EV network through the acquisition and development of NTI (new-to-industry) EV charging hub sites. Your role will collaborate with transaction managers, legal counsel, outside landlords and property owners in the assembly of exhibits for leases and land contracts, monitoring critical dates, and assuring the obligations of the parties are fulfilled in accordance with our legal agreements. You will be responsible for the review of land surveys and resolving title exceptions; coordinating environmental testing and baseline reports, coordination of land closings and delivery of possession, coordinating security deposits, and setting up rent payments in SAP.This position is based in our Chicago office.



Key Accountabilities

Acts as department liaison with Corporate Legal and Outside Counsel, participating in bi-weekly updates with transaction managers and assisting with assembly of lease exhibits.

Manages critical dates for due diligence and planning approvals to assure action is taken to avoid defaults, or waiver of contingencies.

Maintains weekly reporting of upcoming deadlines or expirations of critical dates.

Coordinates exchange of due diligence documents with Landlords in accordance with leases or purchase agreements,

Coordinates completion of SNDAs, Rent Commencement Agreements, and the filing of lease memorandum

Coordinates legal notices as the need arises by the terms of the leases.

Arranges for payments of security deposits, and sets up rent payment obligations upon term commencement.

Sets up purchase requisitions with preferred suppliers for site feasibility and due diligence, i.e., engineers, surveyors, environmental, and brokers.

Manages approvals of goods received and payment of invoices

Essential Education:

Either a Bachelor’s or an Associate’s degree in a relevant field, or equivalent paralegal training

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

5+ years of commercial real estate experience with a corporate real estate department, real estate developer, or law firm

Familiar with terms of real estate leases or contracts, and general forms of legal documentation, i.e. SNDAs and Lease Memoranda

Technically proficient with account management systems such as SAP

Critical eye for detail and proactive in taking action on critical dates

Strong communicator and comfortable in a fast-paced environment working with colleagues in remote geographies

Proficient with Microsoft Office programs: Word, Excel, and Power Point

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.