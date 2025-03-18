EV Real Estate Pipeline Coordinator

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

''Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team, and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world. ''

About the role:

This role is designed to help support our Network Planning team in executing the managing the project pipeline, final stages of negotiated deals and tracking the team’s performance against key targets to help get the U.S. EV business to our goals for EV charging. Some of the regular tasks expected for this role would be as follows!

Shift Timing: 7:00pm to 4:00am IST

Role & Responsibilities:

Maintain the team’s site tracker updates with all the various inputs from customer/internal conversations on site decisions and the stages of negotiation

Providing weekly updates into bp pulse’s weekly reports on behalf of the Network Planning group

Preparing the slides necessary for a weekly Investment Committee forum where final go/no-go decisions are made on sites to progress when we have single locations and/or packages to bring for approvals

Working with Execution to get site plans done and site visits coordinated and design updates approved

Collecting NEVI and other incentive application documentation and paperwork from interested/eligible customers in support of the Incentives team

Consolidating all the details and paperwork needed to send contracts & follow up on outstanding contracts internally as needed

Submitting all the necessary documents to Execution team once a contract is implemented and facilitating scheduling the official handover from deal negotiation to offer execution

Ensuring cost centers are set up for sites once handed over to Execution

Provide regular reporting back to appropriate bp businesses on the stats of their particular sites and the engagement of their relevant channel of trade partners

Be the main point of contact for back office issues (how payments are handled, the contract execution and renewals process, etc.)

Help handle meetings for the Network Planning team, particularly regular weekly/quarterly team planning/update sessions

Capturing and tracking action items and notes from team meetings/working sessions/deep dive meetings with the Network Planning (including meetings with U.S. and global leadership)!

Experience & Qualification:

Minimum 4 - 8 of experience in Project Management with strong analytical background.

Bachelor’s or an Associate’s degree or equivalent experience, with project management training or PMP certificate

Proficiency with Excel, Powerpoint, Docusign, PowerBI, SalesForce and mapping software

Excellent interpersonal skills and attention to detail

Ability to thrive in fast paced and ambiguous environments

Comfortable working in situations with evolving priorities

Strong commercial acumen

Strong written and verbal communication skills



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Building services and standards, Building sustainability, Communication, Continuous improvement, Contract Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Long Term Planning, Project execution planning, Real estate and location Strategy, Safety Leadership, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management, Translating strategy into plans, Waterfall Model, Workplace colleague experience



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.