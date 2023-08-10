EV Real Estate Pipeline Coordinator - bp Pulse US

Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We strive to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.As the Real Estate Coordinator, you will be part of a team responsible for enabling the massive growth of our US EV network through the acquisition and development of NTI (new-to-industry) EV charging hub sites. Your role will work with the transaction managers, site engineers, developers, and our internal development team, acting as our pipeline manager. You will track the progression of activity from site identification, LOI, l investment committee approval, lease execution, satisfaction of contingencies, to closing or delivery of leasehold possession. Your role will bring visibility and transparency of the results and KPI’s by monitoring milestone dates, coordinating weekly pipeline review meetings with the real estate team, maintaining our pipeline status reports, and publishing weekly dashboards for management review



Key Accountabilities

Maintain weekly dashboard reporting of pipeline activity, interrogating milestone delivery dates, and logging actions for follow-up.

Coordinates weekly review of individual deal trackers assuring that the consolidate team tracker is kept current and accurate enabling fast-paced delivery of deals through the pipeline.

Creates RFQ’s and PRs for the engagement of site feasibility studies by our site engineers and participates in their weekly meetings with the transaction managers to monitor timely delivery of desktop studies, concept site plans, and power feasibility.

Coordinates DSP (decision site packages) for investment committee approvals.

Prepares SOR’s (statement of requirements) for handover of site to the Execute team for design, permitting, and construction.

Maintains program management system with prospect and site data, prospect and site data, forecasted and actual dates in our program management system.

Processes payment of invoices for services rendered by site engineers (EPC’s)

Maintains and updates program process documents and governance standards

Education

Either a Bachelor’s or an Associate’s degree, with project management training or PMP certificate

Experience and Job Requirements

5+ years of program management experience with a commercial real estate development company or retailer that develops its own real estate, with a keen skillset for managing pipeline deal flow and critical path scheduling.

Proficient with lease terms and legal obligations of a real estate contract

Proficient in managing data in Microsoft Excel using pivot tables and VLOOKUP along with Power BI reporting, and running data queries.

Highly organized, detail oriented, and proficient in producing accurate dashboard reporting for management on a consistent basis.

Action-oriented and willing to challenge colleagues on schedule slippages

