Job summary

By joining bp Pulse as our Real Estate Portfolio Manager, you will lead our US EV Destination Hub strategy by sourcing and engaging large portfolios of site opportunities with national land partners, such as retail shopping mall developers, big-box/grocery retailers, commercial parking operators, and rental car companies in service of EV ride-sharing fleets.



You will handle third-party real estate services in screening the locations within the respective portfolios, coordinating with the land partner a suitable location for our EV facility, conducting site assessments with EPC firms, negotiating rents, and facilitating lease agreements with outside counsel. Key to the success of this role will be your ability to use professional relationships in the real estate community to gain access to large portfolios of sites with suitable parking lots and running bp’s stage-gated process by funneling the opportunities into the pipeline hopper for our Execute team to design and build.



We are team-oriented; we enjoy collaboration in an Open-Talk environment; and we are passionate about transforming our business from liquid fuels to EV/AV charging. Your contributions will be integral to achieving our ambition for decarbonizing the environment and growing EV market share.

Key Accountabilities

Collaborate with Business Development in sourcing land partner agreements that will enable bp pulse to deliver scalable, reliable, and ratable growth to its EV charging network

Selecting suitable site locations through a critical assessment of market positioning and site characteristics, i.e., traffic patterns, accessibility, visibility, demographics, trip generators for ride-sharing services, and feasibility for development

Manage EPC engagements for conceptual site planning, zoning analysis, and power availability to define the land boundaries, required easements, landlord work letters, and delivery conditions of the property.

Collaborate with legal representatives in review of negotiated terms of the LOI, and final land agreements.

Recognizes risk, and mitigates same by negotiating favorable remedies, or exit clauses as the project matures.

Gathers guidance from key collaborators in the process for functional support of real estate recommendations.

Manages the engagement of services for real estate due diligence, i.e., title, survey, and environmental studies

Maintains an adequate pipeline of deals in different stages of development to ensure commitments in the long-term strategic frame and annual plans are consistently met.

Uses internal program management systems for maintaining critical deal info, schedules, and keeping status of projects current for weekly reporting of activity at each phase of the CVP (capital value process).

Collaborate with land partners of large multisite portfolios to select and assess locations, negotiate addenda to master agreements, and assist in securing easements for cross-access, parking, and utilities.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s Degree, MBA, or JD with emphasis in business, real estate, or law

Training in financial proforma analysis, real estate principles, and legal contract language

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Minimum of 5 years of commercial real estate experience supervising a team and handling programmatic network growth, preferably in the retail sector

Results oriented, managing team performance, and setting stretch goals for achieving KPI’s

National exposure to major markets with an established network of brokers, developers, and colleagues

Critical eye for reviewing the work product of others, holding team accountable for meeting objectives

Confident and persuasive communicator who can be an effective advocate in front of Senior Level Leaders

Desired Qualifications

Process oriented with high expectations for compliance and proper governance

Accustomed to a collaborative team approach facilitating conversations with key collaborators

Brand advocate for decarbonizing the world by enabling electric powered transportation

Values oriented, respectful of all voices, trustworthy, credible, and transparent

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.