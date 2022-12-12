EV Real Estate Project Manager AU

.
Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030.
As the Real Estate Project Manager AU for bp pulse ANZ, you will be joining a fast-paced team, in an exciting industry, at the forefront of the energy transition, to lead, develop and deliver the bp pulse AU network plan, working with stakeholders to identify, appraise, and execute land deals on which to deploy bp pulse rapid chargers, in addition to leading key partnership workstreams to enable the success of bp pulse in ANZ.
The successful applicant will be confident at working with external partners to secure land for bp pulse, whilst managing complexity, developing new processes, engaging in new business areas with senior internal and external stakeholders.
The Opportunity