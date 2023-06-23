Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify! Join our bp pulse team and advance your career as an

Entity: Customers & Products



Project Management Group



EV Real Estate Project Manager - Destination Charging_ bp pulse

The Real Estate Project Manager (REPM) is responsible for the implementation of the EV Network strategy at country level . You will collaborate closely with internal stakeholders across bp and external partners including landlords and Distribution Network Operators (DNO’s) to ensure that all requisite consents are secured to enable roll out of chargers across the bp and dealer sites.

In this role You will:

Identify, evaluate, and recommend all projects requiring investments (capex) in existing assets and new business opportunities with the aim to grow a profitable EV network in a specific country.

Handle underperforming site action plans requiring divestment / decapitalization or P&L improvements related to the real estate.

Be accountable for contract renewals and lease extensions on company owned/ operated EV charging sites

Negotiate with property owners, investors, developers, dealers, local government, highways agency, DNO providers and others to achieve bp’s objectives, protecting, optimizing, the value and performance of bp’s EV charging assets.

Control the official approval procedures for issuing building & operating permits, incl. where applicable, initiation of the construction planning processes in coordination with client stakeholders

Lobby in cities and municipalities in the design of development plans & urban development contracts relating to EV charger

Represent the company within approved delegation, at all levels of cities and municipalities, project developers, lawyers, architects estate agents and authorities

Participate in ad-hoc asset/other projects such as acquisitions, tenders, swaps with competitors

Manage all allocated expenditure as per plan for EV asset growth

Be able to complete a trading area analysis to evaluate potential of the project, identifying risks and threats for their consideration in the decision-making process.

We have the following requirements:

5-10 years of working in property management with a good knowledge of relevant country property law and experience is securing consents for a large roll out programme

Negotiating experience and proven success within the relevant field

Extensive project management expertise, and ability to work independently, managing conflicting priorities and challenging deadlines

Proven Commercial track record and sound understanding of components of value for EV charging business or forecourt retail business

Financial/commercial knowledge, including economic evaluations for investment decisions

Customer focused and ability to anticipate emerging trends

Relevant Real estate experience dealing with property owners, real estate companies, authorities, estate agents & lawyers

Excellent Microsoft skills – Office products

Proficient business English and native Dutch language knowledge is a must

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!

Find your electric future with bp pulse.

Please note: next to the existing Europoort Office in Rotterdam, we are exploring the possibilities of opening a new office more centrally in the Netherlands



Travel Requirement: Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type: This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



