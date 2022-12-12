EV Real Estate Project Manager NZ

.
Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030.
As Real Estate Project Manager for NZ for bp pulse ANZ, you will be joining a fast-paced team, in an exciting industry, at the forefront of the energy transition, to implement the bp pulse NZ network plan, working with stakeholders to identify, appraise, and execute land deals on which to deploy bp pulse rapid chargers.
The successful applicant will be adept at working with external partners to secure land for bp pulse whilst also supporting the bp pulse ANZ business development and partnership strategy.
The Opportunity