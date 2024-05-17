EV Real Estate Project Manager –Partnership Portfolios

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

bp pulse is a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, dedicated to driving the transition to a low-carbon future. Our mission is to make EV charging accessible, convenient, and sustainable for all. As part of bp, one of the world's largest energy companies, bp pulse combines expertise in renewable energy with a commitment to innovation and customer service. Our Real Estate division plays a crucial role in this mission by managing a diverse portfolio of properties across various locations.

We are seeking a multifaceted and experienced Real Estate Manager with a focus on securing multi-site national or regional partners at shopping malls, grocery stores, QSRs, retailers, parking garages. The ideal candidate will be responsible for overseeing the origination, negotiation and management of these partnerships.

Key Accountabilities:

Identify national or regional multi-site real estate partnerships that are aligned with our EV charging network strategy

Pitch and negotiate partnerships agreements with property owners

Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with property owners, developers, landlords, and other partners to facilitate successful site acquisitions and ongoing collaboration.

Ensure compliance with local zoning regulations, permitting requirements, and environmental standards for the development of EV charging sites.

Collaborate closely with internal teams, including Legal, Operations, Engineering, and Finance, to streamline the site acquisition process and support the timely deployment of charging stations.

Conduct market research and analysis to identify emerging trends, competitive dynamics, and new opportunities for expansion within the target regions.

Prepare regular reports and updates on real estate activities, site pipeline status, and key performance metrics to support decision-making and planning.

Essential Education and Experience:

Bachelor's degree in Real Estate, Finance, Business Administration, or related field.

5+ years of experience in real estate development, site acquisition, or commercial leasing, preferably within the energy, utilities, or technology sectors.

Consistent track record of successfully negotiating complex real estate partnerships and transactions and leading multiple projects simultaneously.

Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build rapport and influence key stakeholders.

Self-motivated with a strategic attitude and ability to thrive in a fast-paced, ambitious environment.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite and real estate software applications.

Desired Qualifications:

Familiarity with Geographic Information Systems tools and spatial analysis techniques, enabling effective site selection and spatial planning for EV charging infrastructure.

Strong network of industry contacts and relationships within the real estate, energy, and transportation sectors, facilitating access to potential site opportunities and strategic partnerships.

Experience in financial analysis and ability to assess the economic viability and return on investment of real estate transactions and development projects.

How much do we pay (Base)? $92,000-172,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.