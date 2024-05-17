EV Real Estate Project Manager – Southeast

Job summary

bp pulse is a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, dedicated to driving the transition to a low-carbon future. Our mission is to make EV charging accessible, convenient, and sustainable for all. As part of bp, one of the world's largest energy companies, bp pulse combines expertise in renewable energy with a commitment to innovation and customer service. Our Real Estate division plays a crucial role in this mission by managing a diverse portfolio of properties across various locations.

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Real Estate Manager to join our team at bp pulse to cover key cities in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolina's. This position offers a unique opportunity to drive growth in the rapidly evolving EV charging industry while contributing to bp pulse's mission of promoting sustainability and clean energy.

Lead the strategic expansion of bp pulse's real estate footprint across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolina's, focusing on identifying and securing optimal locations for EV charging stations.

Identify, evaluate, and negotiate real estate opportunities, including lease agreements, purchase contracts, and land use agreements, to support the deployment of bp pulse charging infrastructure.

Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with property owners, developers, landlords, and other partners to facilitate successful site acquisitions and ongoing collaboration.

Ensure compliance with local zoning regulations, permitting requirements, and environmental standards for the development of EV charging sites.

Collaborate closely with internal teams, including Legal, Operations, Engineering, and Finance, to streamline the site acquisition process and support the timely deployment of charging stations.

Conduct market research and analysis to identify emerging trends, competitive dynamics, and new opportunities for expansion within the target regions.

Prepare regular reports and updates on real estate activities, site pipeline status, and key performance metrics to support decision-making and planning.

Bachelor's degree in Real Estate, Business Administration, or related field

5+ years of experience in real estate development, site acquisition, or commercial leasing, preferably within the energy, utilities, or technology sectors.

Consistent track record of successfully negotiating complex real estate transactions and running multiple projects simultaneously.

Strong understanding of local real estate markets, zoning regulations, and land use policies in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolina's.

Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build rapport and influence key collaborators.

Self-motivated with a strategic attitude and ability to thrive in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite and real estate software applications.

Familiarity with Geographic Information Systems tools and spatial analysis techniques, enabling effective site selection and spatial planning for EV charging infrastructure.

Strong network of industry contacts and relationships within the real estate, energy, and transportation sectors, facilitating access to potential site opportunities and strategic partnerships.

Experience in financial analysis and ability to assess the economic viability and return on investment of real estate transactions and development projects.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



