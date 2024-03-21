EV Roll-Out Manager (m/f/d)

Entity:Customers & Products
The future of transportation will be electrified, shared, seamless, connected and on-demand, provided through multi-modal transportation, including fleetmanaged, fully autonomous vehicles. We believe the future of transportation is extremely exciting, where travel times are shorter, more productive, more predictable and more environmentally friendly. That’s why, as one of the biggest companies competing in today’s mobility sector, BP has established a team to meet the growing challenges. The BP “Future Mobility & Solutions” Unit (FM&S) supports and drives the next generation of technologies that are shaping the future of transportation. In doing so, it will make a real contribution to the world’s ambition of a low carbon future and help evolve BP from a company that provides products to keep people and goods moving to one that is a leading provider of integrated mobility solutions. The EV Roll-Out Manager will be part of the German Asset Team and support FM&S, tasked with bringing new e-mobility offers to markets across Germany, Luxembourg, Austria and Switzerland, with a clear focus on Germany.
The EV Roll-Out Manager will coordinate the technical development of electrification solutions on retail sites and beyond – including destination hubs – and manage the construction projects to deploy these solutions on retail sites and customer premises. Success will be dependent on effectively sourcing and coordinating inputs from across BP and from partners in the public and private sector. For this you will require a key skillset in project management, electrification hardware and software and as well a strong understanding of retail site requirements.
