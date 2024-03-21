EV Roll-Out Manager (m/f/d)

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Operations Group



The future of transportation will be electrified, shared, seamless, connected and on-demand, provided through multi-modal transportation, including fleetmanaged, fully autonomous vehicles. We believe the future of transportation is extremely exciting, where travel times are shorter, more productive, more predictable and more environmentally friendly. That’s why, as one of the biggest companies competing in today’s mobility sector, BP has established a team to meet the growing challenges. The BP “Future Mobility & Solutions” Unit (FM&S) supports and drives the next generation of technologies that are shaping the future of transportation. In doing so, it will make a real contribution to the world’s ambition of a low carbon future and help evolve BP from a company that provides products to keep people and goods moving to one that is a leading provider of integrated mobility solutions. The EV Roll-Out Manager will be part of the German Asset Team and support FM&S, tasked with bringing new e-mobility offers to markets across Germany, Luxembourg, Austria and Switzerland, with a clear focus on Germany.

The EV Roll-Out Manager will coordinate the technical development of electrification solutions on retail sites and beyond – including destination hubs – and manage the construction projects to deploy these solutions on retail sites and customer premises. Success will be dependent on effectively sourcing and coordinating inputs from across BP and from partners in the public and private sector. For this you will require a key skillset in project management, electrification hardware and software and as well a strong understanding of retail site requirements.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Fully accountable for the safe and timely delivery of all e-mobility construction activities/projects.

Provide leadership to the EV asset team. Act as a focal point for communication and coordination.

Coordinate technical development of electrification solutions on retail sites and beyond – including destination hubs.

Responsible for the capex planning and the process for regular budget and delivery forecasts towards the budget holder.

Manage and allocate required project management resources to meet the delivery of the annual programs.

Support retail asset portfolio identification and development of advantaged locations in Germany, Luxembourg, Austria and Switzerland within the context of the strategic vision in order to deliver a competitively advantaged retail network and advise on technical and construction related aspects.

Manage construction projects to deploy electrification solutions on retail sites, including- budgeting – management of internal and external stakeholders, architects, contractors and authorities - planning and technical specifications - building applications and permits - legal liability according to German (and, if appropriate, local) legislation - responsibility for HSSE - preparation and management of constructions phase - final technical inspection and corrective and subsequent actions - coordinate handover to maintenance dept. - technical documentation - processing of good receipts and invoices – cost controlling

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Master’s degree in civil work engineering, electrical engineering or architecture

Proven experience in retail business / petrol filling stations

Proven middle-/longterm experience in managing complex technical projects

Min. 5 years work experience

Knowledge of commercial and practical aspects of site operation

Excellent collaboration and communication skills

Experience in field service

Excellent self-management

Decisive

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

At least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.