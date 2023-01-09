EV Sales Development Manager

X
This is an outstanding opportunity to get broad exposure and provide a significant impact in managing and growing many aspects of our highly innovative charging as a service business. We are currently seeking a Manager Sales Development who will be responsible for leading a team that supports our organization's growing business. Our Sales Development Team (inside sales) will be responsible for sourcing and qualifying new sales opportunities, supporting the “field” sales teams, and understanding customer needs and requirements. It will play a fundamental role in achieving our revenue growth objectives. Join our mission driven team in helping eliminate carbon emission by providing electricity as a fuel for EV fleets across the nation.
This role is for a proven inside sales professional looking to transition to outside sales OR manage and grow an inside sales team in 12-18 months. Monthly and quarterly goals will be clearly defined and supported by all business units at bp pulse fleet. The successful candidate will be exposed to all aspects of the business, mentored by senior sales members and will participate in field sales and marketing opportunities and events, as well as active customer deployments.