EV Sales Development Manager

Job summary

X

About the Role:

This is an outstanding opportunity to get broad exposure and provide a significant impact in managing and growing many aspects of our highly innovative charging as a service business. We are currently seeking a Manager Sales Development who will be responsible for leading a team that supports our organization's growing business. Our Sales Development Team (inside sales) will be responsible for sourcing and qualifying new sales opportunities, supporting the “field” sales teams, and understanding customer needs and requirements. It will play a fundamental role in achieving our revenue growth objectives. Join our mission driven team in helping eliminate carbon emission by providing electricity as a fuel for EV fleets across the nation.

This role is for a proven inside sales professional looking to transition to outside sales OR manage and grow an inside sales team in 12-18 months. Monthly and quarterly goals will be clearly defined and supported by all business units at bp pulse fleet. The successful candidate will be exposed to all aspects of the business, mentored by senior sales members and will participate in field sales and marketing opportunities and events, as well as active customer deployments.

Key Responsibilities:

Growing and leading a team of Sales Development Representatives

Responsible for a High volume of daily and weekly outbound calls and emails to targeted accounts

Prospecting research through social media, membership organizations, trade publications, as well as developing new avenues for identifying near term opportunities

Responsible for supporting Sales with documentation within CRM (salesforce) and other internal tools

Working closely with Outside Sales, Sales Operations, and Sales Engineering to ensure a collaborative Sales environment.

Actively participate in forecast discussions and find creative ways to progress and win deals

In CRM tool, move prospects from early sales stages; 10%- lead, 20%- qualified, through proposal delivery stage

Schedule and lead online software demonstrations and site discovery meetings

Develop feasibility study, site design, financial and operational analysis and proposals

Represent the Sales team at bp pulse fleet proudly and professionally

Balance general market interest and informational opportunities by confidently qualifying (or disqualifying) prospects that have near term goals, budget and driven schedules that align with bp pulse fleet’s revenue targets

Role Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree

7 years professional experience

Minimum 1 years of sales experience - electricity products or service based preferred

Track record of committed employment with one or two companies recently

Must demonstrate, during interview process, strong skills with MS Excel, Powerpoint and Salesforce.com

Self- starter, no fear of rejection, and thrive in a fast paced, competitive environment

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit your life. These include (but are not limited to):

Health, vision and dental insurance

Access to flexible (unlimited) PTO for vacation and sick leave

Flexible working locations (hybrid and remote working options available)

9 company holidays

Discretionary annual bonus program

Paid parental leave

Basic life insurance

[95K-120K plus commission]

At bp pulse fleet, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.How much do we pay?. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.#LI-Remote