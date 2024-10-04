EV Sales Project Engineer

Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest-growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team.

bp pulse Americas, a leader in innovative EV charging and energy solutions, is seeking an experienced Sales Project Engineer to join our growing EV Fleet Program. This role directly contributes to the design and engineering aspects of our project and business development efforts, providing technical subject-matter expertise in support of the development proposals for various fleet customer solutions, including depot design, charger integrations, and load management applications. The ideal candidate will be experienced in EV charging infrastructure design and project development, while also having a broad understanding of energy systems and technology, in support of bp pulse's mission to provide groundbreaking EV charging solutions to public commercial electric fleets.

This is an office-based position on a hybrid work schedule.

Key Accountabilities:

Serve as the dedicated technical and engineering lead on a portfolio of sales opportunities throughout the sales cycle, from intake through close, supporting the development of conceptual design, pricing, and proposals.

Support Sales Leads throughout the sales cycle, understanding and optimally presenting business requirements and technical solutions to customers and prospects.

Engage directly with sales prospects through demos and presentations, providing guidance on solutions offered by bp pulse's EV charging and load management products.

Participate in response requests from sales prospects (RFPs, RFIs, & RFQs), collaborating closely within the Sales organization and multi-functional teams for timely and complete responses.

Conduct site walks and initial project scoping, documenting crucial site details and partners’ needs and constraints.

Develop and review conceptual and preliminary site layouts using design software (AutoCAD, Bluebeam).

Lead bp pulse’s EPC partners through project development steps – preliminary designs, cost estimates, customer feedback, and AHJ/utility coordination.

Review EPC drawings and equipment submittals for compliance with applicable Building/Electrical codes and with bp design standards, issuing comments and approvals.

Coordinate with bp procurement to provide forecasts of upcoming procurement needs for EV charger hardware, electrical equipment, and EPC services.

Collaborate closely with multi-functional teams, including product development, account management, and project execution, gathering feedback to advise customer solutions.

Handle project handoffs to bp pulse Project Execution team, to ensure a flawless transition from pre-sale to post-sale, aligning customer expectations for scope and schedule.

Essential Experience and Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Sciences in a related field – electrical/civil/environmental engineering, energy systems, sustainability, environmental sciences/studies

3 – 5 years of Sales Engineering, Applications Engineering, Solutions Engineering, or Project Development experience within the energy sector, preferably EV charging infrastructure projects.

Management experience in the utility or energy sector

Knowledge and expertise in a broad variety of energy systems, including renewables, DERs, and load management systems.

Electrical system project design experience, with the ability to read as-built electrical drawings and develop solutions to integrate new loads and energy management systems.

Strong written and verbal communication skills, with proven experience in customer-facing interactions, communicating technical details to non-technical and technical stakeholders alike.

Strong project management skills and abilities, with the ability to prioritize deliverables for on-time completion.

Desired Qualifications:

Master’s degree or other advanced Degree with an Engineering Focus

Electrical P.E. Certification

Experience using CAD software to develop site layouts and electrical diagrams

Experience working in a sales/business development organization or department

Experience in Salesforce

California:

How much do we pay (Base)? $92,000-172,000

Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



