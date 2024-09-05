EV Senior Sales Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse America is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team, and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to help the world.

As a Senior Sales Manager in the fleet department at bp pulse, you will use your strong business and financial competence in B2B environments to navigate and negotiate complex customer and technical transactions. Your role will be critical in driving the adoption of our EV charging solutions within fleet operations, where you will lead a team focused on expanding our presence, securing key partnerships, and delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of fleet customers. With a deep understanding of fleet management and strong leadership skills, you will play a pivotal role in closing sales with determination and persistence, aligning our offerings with the operational needs of fleet operators, and accelerating the transition to electrified fleets. This contributes directly to bp pulse’s mission of advancing sustainable transportation solutions.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop and execute strategic sales plans to achieve growth targets for bp pulse’s fleet and EV charging solutions in the Americas region.

Drive revenue growth by identifying, prospecting, and securing new business opportunities with fleet operators, OEMs, and key industry partners, ensuring consistent achievement of sales targets and profitability.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including product development, marketing, and operations, to ensure customer needs are met and to drive continuous improvement of bp pulse’s offerings.

Monitor market trends, competitor activity, and regulatory developments to adapt sales strategies and maintain bp pulse’s competitive edge.

Develop and maintain a robust sales pipeline, regularly reporting on sales performance, market conditions, and forecasting to senior leadership.

Lead efforts to acquire new customers while fostering long-term relationships with existing clients, ensuring bp pulse is positioned as the preferred EV charging partner.

Essential Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree required, advanced degree preferred

Minimum 7+ year of experience in Sales

3+ Experience in EV Charging or Fleet Management

SaaS Experience/ Ability to demo software

Results-oriented with demonstrated ability to negotiation multi-year contracts

Analytical experience working with complex spreadsheets and modeling

Desired Qualifications:

Proven ability to lead and grow a high-performing sales operations team.

Expertise in Salesforce administration and its integration with broader business functions.

Excellent leadership skills to directly motivate Sales Ops team and indirectly motivate Sales team

Self-motivated and passionate about sales, and working with teams and customers and partners

Record of developing strategic and channel partnerships

California:

How much do we pay (Base)? $120,000-$222,000. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.