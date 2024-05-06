EV Senior Sales Manager - bp pulse

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

The role demands a leader with the ability to build and maintain a high-performance sales force with an innovative technology company. Conduct market research to identify selling possibilities across the US and Canada and evaluate customer needs. You’re entrepreneurial, passionate about sales, and eager to make an outsized impact on an up-and-coming market that is ready for tornado growth. You keep a pulse on EV charging industry trends and think creatively and strategically about how a business can drive value for its customers through products and partnerships. You iterate quickly but thoughtfully, and delight in generating tangible results. You want to grow your kills, tackle new challenges every day, and make a big impact on climate change through decarbonizing the built environment.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead and Develop the Fleet Sales for bp pulse fleet across USA and Canada. This includes public sector fleet customers and prospects for Federal, Military, Utility, and light duty fleet customers.

Meet and exceed team sales quota and KPI’s

Be accountable for success and adapt as the market grows and matures

Develop and mentor sales professionals to grow their skills and careers; hiring and career development responsibility for your team

Serve as the executive sales point of contact and ensure customer happiness for our LD Fleet sector customers in North America

Speak as an industry leader on fleet electrification

Grow and develop national and multi-national strategic fleet accounts – effecting strong relations for bp

Develop and enact sales channel strategy to successfully build business and ease the procurement process for prospective customers (value add resellers and fulfillment resellers)

Create repeatable and scalable solution packs to accelerate repeat sales across your markets

Work with Marketing to develop, deploy and track campaigns and sales programs and events for your markets

Enact sales processes to ensure top and bottom of sales funnel success

Work with sales team and customers on solution contracting and finance models

Essential Experience and Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Business or related field

Minimum 10 years of experience in Sales and/or Strategic Business Development

Success at over-achieving quota

Hands-on experience in managing sophisticated bidding processes, proposals and contract negotiation to provide complex solutions for multi-million-dollar hardware/software solutions and services

Understand EV charging or off-grid power and the broader energy and power landscape

Ability to travel when required throughout Territory

Demonstrated ability to interact and communicate effectively and professionally internally and externally

Experience in the EV charging space, solar, energy, sustainability, utility, renewables, and emerging associated trends preferred



How much do we pay (Base)? $119,700-$222,300 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.