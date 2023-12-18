Job summary

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team, and are searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.The EV Site Planning Coordinator will be part of a team responsible for enabling the massive growth of our US EV network across channels of charge-up activity - OTG (On-the-Go) forecourts, highway travel centers, development of EV Hubs, and government funding programs. Your role will interface with network channel leads, transaction managers, and project managers as key stakeholders involved in the site assessments and planning of our charging locations. Your responsibilities include the engagement of EPCs for concept plans in accordance with local codes and bp engineering standards, along with utility capacity analysis, and permitting requirements. Site plans are essential in the evaluation of investment decisions that are based on the quantity of chargers planned, and the business will rely upon you to assure the plans are cost-effective and consistent with our standard archetypes. This requires a certain level of technical expertise, and capabilities working with AutoCAD files and/or red-lining of plans with Bluebeam.This position is based out of our Chicago office.



Coordination of site walks and concept plans with EPCs in accordance with program requirements and bp pulse standards

Timeliness and quality of plan delivery

Prioritization of EPC assignments for site planning

Maintain project site tracker of key activities for monitoring progress and measuring SLAs

Either an Associate’s degree or advanced technical experience in civil engineering or site planning

Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment with high expectations for EV network growth within a complex global organization

Experience in AutoCAD, Bluebeam, pdf editing, Microsoft Office – Word, Excel, Outlook, and Power Point.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.