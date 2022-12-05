EV Truck Business Development Integrator - bp pulse

Job summary

Looking for a role with massive growth opportunities? This could be the role for you!



We are gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy, and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms. bp is committed to decarbonisation across the mobility and transport space.



Trucks and road freight are an indispensable part of the world's logistics sector and bp is seeking to help our Fleet customers decarbonise across a variety of energy vectors. We are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start-up, and we are seeking dedicated and enthusiastic individuals to support us in making this happen! We are looking for a Business Development Integrator for Trucks to join our team dedicated to making positive change, redefining an industry, and helping our planet!



The purpose of the role is to collaborate with bp's existing fleet businesses, international accounts, regional, and corporate & solutions (RC&S) to maximise Truck business and sales opportunities across bp's On-The-Go, Overnight, Depot charging and Fleet solutions.

What you will deliver

Contribute to the rapid growth of our Truck EV business by leading pipeline fill and sales funnel development of bp's rapid expansion in On-The-Go, Overnight, Depot and Fleet charging solutions

Lead Electrification Truck interface for bp’s virtual sales teams in International accounts, RC&S and fleet business commercial centre of excellence and integration point for bp internal Fleet sales team and community in shaping EV Truck customer offer and propositions enabling bp to create exceptional customer and fleet experiences across all Electric Truck charging and fleet solutions

Build a portfolio of options that provide short, medium and long-term commercial benefits for bp. Directly contribute to sales funnel B2B opportunities which underpin bp's future scale ambitions

Build strong relationships with internal stakeholders and 3rd party partner's fleet businesses

Ensure pipeline business development within the region is aligned with the product roadmap and development plans ensuring a high conversion and utilisation of assets/resources deployed

Translate customer needs and business requirements into insights to help shape future product development, offer and go-to-market strategy - Lead interactions and dissemination of insight, capabilities, and initiatives which upskill and systematically improve the understanding, impact and adoption of bp's Truck Decarbonisation offers in the market

Maintain closeness to competitor and market insights to create a feedback loop on bp product's position and opportunities - Support the development of sales tools and marketing initiatives for customer activation and engagement

Create a culture of success, ongoing business and goal achievement

What you will need to be successful

Drive and Entrepreneurial spirit to build and lead a customer portfolio that underpins and grows with bp's long-term commercial ambitions

Validated experience and capabilities in business development, consultative and solution-focused selling

Self-starter mentality and passion for continuous improvement and process efficiency

A commercial mentality with strong analytical, negotiation and problem-solving skills

Orientated to onboarding and growth – comfortable dealing with ambiguity and mitigating risk - Developing partnerships, structuring commercial frameworks and agreements

Experience with digital services/solutions, software protocols and related business applications

Experience working independently and handling a full workload, with the ability to demonstrate effective prioritisation of work

Proven track record of leading and deliver sophisticates customer solutions/projects

Great interpersonal and stakeholder leadership skills - hand`s on and proactive problem solver commits to delivery

University degree in business administration, economics, engineering, computer science, or comparable education

Experience/exposure to the Truck and/or Fleet sector (crucial)

Experience and knowledge of EV digital products and the EV market (preferred)

Fluent in English (essential) and German / Dutch (preferred)

You will work with

C&P is a highly integrated and interconnected organization requiring close cross-functional and matrixed ways of working. You will be working across a number of the existing fleet and partner-facing business development teams who are already engaged in enabling the launch of early customer offer propositions, product solutions and infrastructure – seeking to rapidly learn and continuously improve our offer and insights.We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.Interviews will be held in Jan 2023#LI-MM1