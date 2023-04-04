EV Truck Charging Real Estate Project Manager (m/f/d) – Aral pulse

Job summary

To join our Aral pulse team (home based)



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



Want to be part of something Electrifying?

​

Aral pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.

​

We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.

​

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

​

bp has an accelerated EV and convenience growth strategy in Europe. It is anticipated that more than 70% of the growth footprint will be outside the existing retail forecourts. This requires us to rapidly access new sites at pace and scale across Europe to support the EV business growth plans over the next decade.



The Real Estate Project Manager (REPM)- Trucking is responsible for the implementation of the EV Network strategy across the European HVG haulage corridors in support of the overall growth of the Truck EV network and associated offers, in line with the network plan.

Key Accountabilities:

The REPM identifies, evaluates, and recommends all projects requiring investments (capex) in existing assets and new business opportunities with the aim to grow a profitable Truck EV network across the Ten-T network across the European corridors, with an initial on routes covering GY, UK and NL.

The REPM is accountable for contract renewals and lease extensions on company owned/ operated EV charging sites.

Develop and maintain relationships with external parties – developers, landlords, local councils, and familiarity with EV Truck network operators as a potential source of charging locations.

Negotiate with property owners, investors, developers, dealers, local government, highways agency, pressure groups and others to achieve bp’s objectives, protecting, optimizing, the value and performance of bp’s EV charging assets.

Where appropriate appoint and manage agents, consultants, contractors & solicitors from an approved list to handle the development or redevelopment of assets.

When required participate in ad-hoc asset/other projects such as acquisitions, tenders, swaps with competitors etc.

Manages all allocated expenditure as per plan for Truck EV asset growth.

Ability to complete a trading area analysis to evaluate potential of the project, identifying risks and threats for their consideration in the decision-making process.

Responsible for the completion of the financial evaluation for each project.

Responsible for the preparation of the contracts with the Legal department.

University degree in economics, finance, property management or equivalent

Extensive project management expertise

Competent negotiator

Ability to undertake an asset valuation

Proven Commercial track record and sound understanding of components of value for EV charging business or forecourt retail business

Financial/commercial knowledge, including economic evaluations for investment decisions

Customer focused and ability to anticipate emerging trends

Fluent in German and English

At Aral pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. ​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​Aral pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!​#bppulse