EV Truck Product Manager

Job summary

We have a fantastic opportunity for a customer-centric and energized Product Manager who's eager to contribute to build and scale successful EV businesses globally.

The “Truck Charging” Product Manager will be responsible for the truck charging roadmap definition for our B2B and also B2C customers and roll out of products & services across our global markets. The role will be working closely with our OTG and Fleet teams with a clear focus on CX differentiation, commercial viability, and technical feasibility. The Truck Charging Product Manager will be closely interlinked with the Global Product Management team to adopt same WoW, tools and Governance approach.

A great opportunity to define the Product roadmap for Electrification core products, align and balance with the respective Go To Market strategy and deliver the committed digital products to ensure business strategy is met. Solutions include coordination of dependencies as well as synergies across Electrification Products and associated partners.

Create and define the customer journey, KPIs as well as competitor analysis

Continuous enhancement of operating model and product roadmap including management of business development opportunities that arise during that period, prioritizing commercial commitments and supporting innovation PoCs

Orchestrate the Truck implementation with all involved teams: electrification development arm (I&E), the central electrification hub, customer value proposition and digital experts as needed, as well as by CVP&E in terms of Products owners

Manage financial interfaces and P&L within the Truck electrification products including development & approval of business cases, FMs, delivery budgets, and return on investment. Contribute to ATN and EFM preparation

What we need from you!

To be successful in this role, you'll already be an experienced Product Owner with Agile / Scrum / BA qualifications or accreditation.

Must haves include experience in leading scrum teams and developing digital products/software solutions, automotive or EV charging domain

Building, running and communicating product backlog and roadmaps is crucial.

We’re looking for experience of leading consumer facing hardware/software products, including gathering customer feedback and go to market strategy

Specialist in customer and product centric design methods and taking concepts from ideation through to execution

We want someone who is confident working directly with technical leads, development teams and subject matter authorities and has experience leading and facilitating product test/QA e.g. UAT.

Ability to work in a ‘start-up’ environment, where processes may not be fully defined/refined is important.

Interaction with multiple functions, partners and 3rd party suppliers within an organisation to delivery goals will be your mainstay.

With a consistent track record of performing in high-intensity environments, operating within tight financial resources and meeting challenging deadlines

As a self-starter with drive and motivation, an exceptional communicator who works well within a multidisciplinary team, you'll love bringing colleagues with you on a journey

Positive personality, with energetic leadership style and strong resilience

A good balance of structured/holistic thinking with fast moving and pragmatic execution

Passionate about continuous improvement, process efficiency and people empowerment

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are growing our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. You will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60%, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds! You can expect up to 20% travel as part of this role.

Please apply with an English language cv.

We have a fantastic opportunity for a customer-centric and energized Product Manager who's eager to contribute to build and scale successful EV businesses globally.

The “Truck Charging” Product Manager will be responsible for the truck charging roadmap definition for our B2B and also B2C customers and roll out of products & services across our global markets. The role will be working closely with our OTG and Fleet teams with a clear focus on CX differentiation, commercial viability, and technical feasibility. The Truck Charging Product Manager will be closely interlinked with the Global Product Management team to adopt same WoW, tools and Governance approach.

