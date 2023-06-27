EV Truck Product Owner

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

The Product Owner Truck Charging will contribute to create exceptional customer experiences through the definition and delivery of customer-centric, flexible/ adaptable as well as commercially services for our high-quality digital products. Ultimately enabling truck drivers and owners to enjoy a reliable, seamless, and convenient charging experience – whether on the go, overnight or in depot.Acting as a product owner in bp pulse, electrifying the world and ensuring that bp pulse is delivering a best-in-class customer experience by leveraging digital platforms and partnerships. With local and global Product Managers, business stakeholders and our Customer Experience/ Design Team to understand the customer and use that information paired with an agile mindset to manage & prioritize your development squads’ product backlog.A key member of a high performing team, you will work side by side with Technical Product Owners and DevOps teams to build, enhance and deliver solutions that fit with bp architecture and platform strategies and keep bp compliant with digital security policies

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



You will work with local and global Product Managers, business stakeholders and our Customer Experience/ Design Team to understand the customer and use that information paired with an agile mindset to manage & prioritize your development squads’ product backlog.

As a key member of a high performing team, you will work side by side with Technical Product Owners and DevOps teams to build, enhance and deliver solutions that fit with bp architecture and platform strategies and keep bp compliant with digital security policies.

What will you bring?

Hands on Product Owner experience with expertise in building enterprise scale solutions/microservices for a wider platform with focus mobility will be complemented by your focus on customer centricity.

Experience building products ready to scale into international markets

Building, managing and communicating product backlog and roadmaps

High degree of technical knowledge, specifically micro-services-based architecture.

As a self-starter with drive and motivation and an exceptional communicator you'll work well in a multidisciplinary team.

Positive personality, with energetic working style and very strong resilience

Passion for continuous improvement, process efficiency and being part of a high performing team.

Our ‘start-up’ environment, where processes may not be fully defined/refined will be a positive for you.

Degree (preferred), ideally in engineering, computer science, information systems, business or similar field

Agile / Scrum / BA qualifications or accreditation.

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are growing our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

You will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers

.Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60%, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!

You can expect up to 25% travel as part of this role.

Please apply with an English language cv.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



