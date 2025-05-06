EV Utility Coordination Manager

Entity:Customers & Products
Communications & External Affairs Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become Net Zero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.
The Utility Coordination Manager is essential to bp pulse’s mission of expanding EV charging infrastructure across the U.S. You’ll serve as the primary point of contact with electric utilities—building strong partnerships to inform site selection with critical inputs like power availability, utility rates, and incentive programs.
This role will develop strong relationships with electric utility partners as the primary point of contact for bp and work cross-functionally with Network, Commercial and Execution teams to gather information influential to bp pulse site selection strategy and project delivery. You'll be an escalation pathway for emerging utility design and energization issues that risk project delivery success. By providing strategic guidance and practical recommendations, you’ll help ensure projects stay on track from early on and aligned with bp pulse’s infrastructure goals. You’ll also identify and implement innovative solutions that support investment decisions and project delivery.
Success in the role requires ownership to create processes and tools that will help standardize this function in a complex and ever-changing environment, while ensuring that key utility achievements are met.
Key accountabilities
Education
Degree in electrical engineering, construction management, administration, or related field
Essential experience and job requirements
Minimum of 10 years professional experience in the competencies described below:
Desired criteria
About bp
How much do we pay (Base)? ($120,000– $140,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. To learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Benefits - Select. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting US Benefits - Select!
We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life! These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. Learn more about our generous benefits at US Benefits - Select.
As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. Learn more about our generous benefits at US Benefits - Select.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.