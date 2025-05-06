EV Utility Coordination Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Description:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? ​bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become Net Zero.​ We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.

The Utility Coordination Manager is essential to bp pulse’s mission of expanding EV charging infrastructure across the U.S. You’ll serve as the primary point of contact with electric utilities—building strong partnerships to inform site selection with critical inputs like power availability, utility rates, and incentive programs.

This role will develop strong relationships with electric utility partners as the primary point of contact for bp and work cross-functionally with Network, Commercial and Execution teams to gather information influential to bp pulse site selection strategy and project delivery. You'll be an escalation pathway for emerging utility design and energization issues that risk project delivery success. By providing strategic guidance and practical recommendations, you’ll help ensure projects stay on track from early on and aligned with bp pulse’s infrastructure goals. You’ll also identify and implement innovative solutions that support investment decisions and project delivery.

Success in the role requires ownership to create processes and tools that will help standardize this function in a complex and ever-changing environment, while ensuring that key utility achievements are met.

Key accountabilities

Develop productive relationships with key electric utilities in the US market to use escalation pathways that can ensure timely utility design and energization of bp pulse projects. This position is focused on Central region including TX, Midwest, and other states.

Provide the Network Development Team with risk information such as utility capability to serve the power requirements for potential sites, to enhance site investment decisions

Support the Execution team as lead contact with utilities and help Project Managers integrate utility planning and interconnection milestones into project schedules, and hold utilities accountable for critical milestones and processes needed for project development and delivery

Identify utility incentive programs, rates and regulations that support the commercial viability of sites.

Integrate new processes and/or changes as needed to enhance interdepartmental communication and reporting

Willingness to travel up to 15%

Education

Degree in electrical engineering, construction management, administration, or related field

Essential experience and job requirements

Minimum of 10 years professional experience in the competencies described below:

Strong technical knowledge of electric utility interconnection processes, and requirements, electric design standards, and utility regulations

Experience working for OR closely with US electric utilities in a technical role related to project management, engineering design, or customer interconnection construction,

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build relationships with external parties

Good organizational and analytical skills

Desired criteria

Experience supporting Central region markets such as TX, IL, WI, IN, KY

Project Management Professional with Project Management Institute (PMI)

Proficiency with MS Suite especially Excel

Advanced degree in related field

Knowledge of EV charging technology including load management and thorough understanding of the development and operation charging networks

Experience in developing and/or managing energy infrastructure projects

About bp

How much do we pay (Base)? ($120,000– $140,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. To learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Benefits - Select. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting US Benefits - Select!

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life! These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. Learn more about our generous benefits at US Benefits - Select.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. Learn more about our generous benefits at US Benefits - Select.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.