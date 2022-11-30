EV & Battery Electrical Engineer

Job summary

The EV and Battery test team supports the business in Electric Vehicle (EV) related products primarily in the differentiation of our bp’s offer to customers.

The Electrical Engineer will support electrical and electronic designs and installations as well as supporting the set up and programming of test rigs, development of test methods and the operation of experimental tests to evaluatate EV thermal fluids for external and internal customer programmes. Often these programmes will involve the handling and testing of li-ion battery cells, modules and packs. In addition the engineer may support the evaluation of EV charging equipment to support the rollout and selection of charging equipment and technologies which will assist bp Pulse in providing a premium charging experience for customers. The successful candidate will also be responsible for analysis of test data and writing customer reports.

The Engineer will collaborate with the EV and Battery Testing Manager to develop and deliver against agreed key customer milestones. The Engineer may work independently or under the direction of a Senior Engineer depending upon the task and experience of the Engineer. The role requires extensive interaction with a range of partners including product development, research, OEM, Digital, HSSE and BP Pulse Teams.

What does the day to day look like?

Support electrical and electronic designs and installations of test equipment for EV chargers and batteries

Conducting and developing tests either to standard specifications or for substantiation of product claims

Crafting, developing, and commissioning electrical and electronic aspects of new test rig installations and ensuring they are carried out to safety and quality standards.

Building effective networks with both domain experts within the technology function to facilitate the delivery of projects, these networks include product: development, quality, stewardship, intellectual assets, research and compliance

Providing technical advice and guidance to colleagues as required

Develop and share expertise to facilitate continuous improvements within the team

Report writing and presentation of results

What do we want to see from you!

Crucial criteria

Degree/HND or Advanced Apprenticeship in electrical engineering or equivalent experience.

Proven Knowledge of the 18th edition wiring regulations

Understanding of the Electricity at Work act regulations

Experience the electrical and electronics including:

Performing basic electrical installation conforming to BS7671

Understanding of analogue/digital circuit design

Demonstrable experience of ability to isolate and prove dead

Ability to run project from concept to facilitation inclusive of design build and test

Fault finding

Knowledge of installation, development and operation of experimental physical tests including:

Experience of test control systems.

Experience of data acquisition and analysis of data

Experience of writing technical reports

Basic knowledge of electric vehicle components and systems

Desirable Criteria

Completion of bp Data Apprenticeship

Knowledge or experience of CFD/computational modelling

Knowledge of IT and network systems and data storage and handling

Knowledge of fluid dynamics modelling

Knowledge of key fluid properties in cooling applications

Advanced knowledge of EV vehicles and systems

Knowledge of Li-Ion batteries

Experience in working with HV automotive electrical sytems and electrical AP/SAP qualifications

Understanding of quality systems such as ISO9001

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.